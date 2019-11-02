International Development News
Development News Edition

Golf-McIlroy leads Oosthuizen by one shot at WGC-HSBC Champions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 13:35 IST
Golf-McIlroy leads Oosthuizen by one shot at WGC-HSBC Champions

Rory McIlroy earned a one-stroke lead over Louis Oosthuizen as the cream rose to the top in the third round at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai on Saturday. McIlroy put on a driving clinic for most of the day, his accuracy and prodigious length off the tee an impressive sight at Sheshan International.

The Northern Irishman carded a bogey-free five-under-par 67 that could have been considerably better had his putter been hotter, but his performance nevertheless was enough to move within striking distance of his fourth victory of the year. A precise wedge for a tap-in birdie at the par-five 18th allowed McIlroy to inch ahead of Oosthuizen at 15-under 201.

South African Oosthuizen threw down the gauntlet with birdies at the first five holes en route to a 65, the day's best score in ideal conditions. And American defending champion Xander Schauffele made his presence felt, birdies at the final three holes lifting him within two shots of the lead.

Halfway leader Matthew Fitzpatrick was also two behind after battling to a 70. Home favourite Li Haotong gave his large gallery plenty to cheer about early with five birdies in the first six holes in a bold quest to challenge for the first Chinese victory at a World Golf Championships event.

But the party did not last as he came undone with an error-strewn stretch that included triple-bogey at the par-four 13th, where he knifed a bunker shot over the green into a hazard. He shot 74 and fell nine shots behind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Japan: Satsuma-Iojima erupts, says meteorological agency

A volcanic eruption happened during Saturday evening in the Satsuma-Iojima island in Kagoshima Prefecture, according to Japan meteorological agency. There are no immediate reports of damage in the sparsely populated Kagoshima prefecture.The...

Pakistan army says supports elected government amid major protest

Pakistans powerful military said it supported the countrys elected government and the constitution, as tens of thousands of opposition protesters gathered in the capital demanding that Prime Minister Imran Khans year-old government quits by...

UK halts support for fracking due to earthquake fears

London, Nov 1 AP The British government has announced that it will no longer allow fracking because of new scientific analysis that casts doubts on the safety of the controversial practice. The government said Saturday the decision was base...

Was told getting wet in rain augurs well in politics: Gadkari

A sudden shower at an event in Mumbai prompted Union minister Nitin Gadkari to take a veiled dig at political opponents of the BJP against the backdrop of the recent poll outcome in his home state of Maharashtra. The minister was being int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019