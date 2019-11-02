Rugby-England prop Sinckler knocked out in World Cup final
England tighthead prop Kyle Sinckler has been knocked out cold while attempting a tackle in the third minute of the Rugby World Cup final against South Africa in Yokohama on Saturday. The 26-year-old Sinckler attempted to tackle South Africa winger Makazole Mapimpi, but made contact with teammate Maro Itoje's shoulder and fell to the ground, with referee Jerome Garces immediately calling a halt to play.
After medical treatment, he managed to walk off the field. Dan Cole has replaced him, with the score 0-0 after Handre Pollard missed an early penalty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- tackle
- England
- South Africa
- Yokohama
- Handre Pollard
ALSO READ
PM, FM should 'steal' ideas from Cong LS poll manifesto to tackle economic mess: Rahul
Rugby-England to face Australia, NZ, Argentina next year
Five more held over racist abuse at England match in Bulgaria
Rugby-England's runaway win built on early defence, says Jones
Rugby-Brilliant May sends superb England into semi-finals