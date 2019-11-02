'The two spinners for me have been the stand-out' Warner on Australia's spin duo

After thrashing Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I, Australian batsman David Warner heaped praise on the spin duo Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar for their economical bowling in the series. "The two spinners for me have been the stand-out," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Warner as saying.

"Their lengths have been great, they haven't been hit for many boundaries and they're getting in and out of their over very well. So that's very pleasing for us on a bowling front," he added. Zampa and Agar were economical in the recently concluded T20 series against Sri Lanka. In the third ODI, they bowled five overs straight without conceding a boundary to restrict Islanders at 142 in 20 overs.

"The two spinners, all the stats suggest the runs per over from spinners are lower in this country than quicks and I think that's based off ground size, how true the wickets are too," said Australian captain Aaron Finch. Australia will next lock horns with Pakistan in a three-match T20I series from November 3. (ANI)

