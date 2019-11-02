International Development News
Development News Edition

We are here to play our own game against Vietnam: Maymol Rocky

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hanoi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 17:08 IST
We are here to play our own game against Vietnam: Maymol Rocky

Indian women's team head coach Maymol Rocky sounded confident on the eve of their first international friendly against Vietnam, stating they are here to play their own game. The coach said that the preparatory camp in Delhi helped the players get ready for the upcoming challenge.

India are set to take on Vietnam in the first of two FIFA international friendlies here on Sunday. The coach is wary of the fact that Vietnam (34) are a much higher-ranked side than India (58).

"Vietnam are obviously a strong side, they are much higher ranked than us, so it is a bit of an uphill task for us," she said. However, she believes that it will be down to how the two teams will perform on a particular day, which will decide the result of the match.

"But football is not a game that is played on paper. It is played on the pitch, where the two sets of 11 players start on equal terms. So we are here to play our own game against them, and we are ready for the fight," she continued. Rocky and her charges spent a week in Delhi for a training camp ahead of the upcoming encounters.

"The team has been really preparing well for the two matches coming up against Vietnam. We have had a good camp in New Delhi to gear ourselves up for the Vietnam games and that has really helped us put the girls back in shape for international football," said Rocky. The team had arrived in the Vietnamese capital three days prior to the match and the players have already taken to the local climate, while the city experienced a torrential downpour.

"We've been here for a few days and acclimatising should not be that great factor," Rocky quipped. The likes of Karthika Angamuthu, Sumithra Kamraj and W Linthoingambi Devi are the three new faces in the current Indian squad of 23, and Rocky believes that they are a sign of the talent pool that is currently present in the country.

"We have some new players this time round in our squad this time. They have proved their mettle with their performances in domestic tournaments, and have worked hard in the national camp to make it to the final squad of 23. "This just goes on to speak about the talent that we have in our country, and the level of competition for the national team," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Lahiri and Atwal slip in second round but make cut in Bermuda

Anirban Lahiri slipped way down to 50th place while Arjun Atwal played two-under to get to four-under and T-40thplace at the inaugural Bermuda Championship. However both made halfway cut and will play the weekend rounds and improve their p...

International conference to promote Sanskrit language begins in Delhi on Nov 9

The RSS-linked Samskrita Bharati will organise a three-day international conference to promote Sanskrit language, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan announced on Saturday. Thousands of students and scholars from 17 countries will attend the confe...

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot expected to sign binding merger deal as soon as early-Dec -source

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA aim to sign a final merger agreement as early as the beginning of next month, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The two automakers said earlier this week they planned to join forces in a...

As if govt's decisions have not damaged economy enough, it is now ready to deal body blow to it by signing RCEP pact: Sonia Gandhi.

As if govts decisions have not damaged economy enough, it is now ready to deal body blow to it by signing RCEP pact Sonia Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019