International Development News
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Indonesia's Munandar dies after crash at Sepang

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 17:20 IST
Motorcycling-Indonesia's Munandar dies after crash at Sepang
Image Credit: Twitter (@FabioQ20)

Indonesian rider Afridza Munandar died after a crash in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup (IATC) race at the Sepang International Circuit on Saturday. The incident occurred when Munandar went down at turn 10 on the first lap, before the race was stopped immediately with a red flag and then canceled.

After receiving medical attention by the side of the track, the 20-year-old was transferred to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. "The FIM (International Motorcycling Federation), FIM Asia, Dorna Sports, and all those in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup pass on our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Munandar," the race organizers said in a statement.

Munandar was one of the championship contenders heading into this weekend's finale of the 2019 IATC, having recorded two wins and four podium finishes this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to set up 'hunar hubs' in every state: Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said here that his ministry has been working on war-footing to set up hunar hubs across the country to train indigenous talent of master artisans, craftsmen in the next five ye...

Instead of acknowledging slowdown and looking for solution, PM Modi is busy managing headlines and events: Cong chief Sonia Gandhi.

Instead of acknowledging slowdown and looking for solution, PM Modi is busy managing headlines and events Cong chief Sonia Gandhi....

India, Germany ink pacts for cooperation in skill development and vocational education

India and Germany on Saturday signed signed two major agreements, referred to as the Joint Declaration of Intent, for cooperation in the field of skills development and vocational education. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneu...

UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire boosts operating profit as economy improves

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Saturday said its quarterly operating profit rose 14, as it improved results in multiple business lines and generated more investment income from its insurance b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019