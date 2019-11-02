Lahiri and Atwal slip in second round but make cut in Bermuda

Anirban Lahiri slipped way down to 50th place while Arjun Atwal played two-under to get to four-under and T-40thplace at the inaugural Bermuda Championship. However both made halfway cut and will play the weekend rounds and improve their position.

Lahiri after a fine five-under 66 in first round started well with a birdie on 10th but was hit by a triple bogey on the next hole. He incurred a penalty on the 11th hole. He fought back with birdies on 15th and 17th to turn in even par.

On the second nine, he bogeyed fourth but got back the shot with a birdie on seventh. His finish was disappointing with bogeys on last two holes for a 73. Atwal had three birdies against one bogey on 13th. His birdies came on seventh, 12th and 17th. Daniel Chopra missed the cut with rounds of 74 and 74.

Brendon Todd birdied his last four holes Friday for an 8-under 63 and a share of the lead with Harry Higgs and Scottie Scheffler after the second round.

