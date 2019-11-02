International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-South Africa celebrates first Rugby World Cup win under black captain

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 19:28 IST
UPDATE 1-South Africa celebrates first Rugby World Cup win under black captain
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Even before the full-time whistle went, Sakhumzi bar in Johannesburg's Soweto township erupted into a frenzy of cheering and singing as South Africa closed in on a 32-12 victory over England at the Rugby World Cup Final in Japan. The crowd at this outdoor bar on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, made famous by being the home of two of the most celebrated resisters of apartheid – late former President Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu — reflected the harmonious multiracial society that South Africa still aspires to become.

Black, white and some mixed-race fans donned springbok shirts and shared drinks as their team dominated against England to bring the cup back home. For many, this was South Africa's most unifying game of rugby since the 1995 World Cup final win against the All Blacks of New Zealand when Mandela donned a Springbok jersey to unite a nation trying to heal the scars left over from racist white minority rule.

Mandela had become the country's first black president the year before after the first democratic elections brought apartheid to an end. "I'm so proud. It's our first win with a black captain," said Sibusiso Radebe, 37, an insurance underwriter, referring to captain Siya Kolisi.

"In '95 the game was still dominated by whites but that has really changed," he said, as fans chanted "Siya" behind him. Back in 1995 South African rugby was only beginning to shake off its image as a sport for the country's more privileged white minority, and the only black player on the pitch was star winger Chester Williams, who died in September of a heart attack.

Even for long after that South African rugby continued to be dogged by allegations of racism and excluding promising black players. AN INSPIRATIONAL CAPTAIN

This time, six non-white players were included in the starting line-up facing England, including Kolisi. His rise from the poverty of a township in Eastern Cape to bring home the cup as captain is a rags-to-riches story many South Africans would love to repeat. "With a captain who is black and leading the boys to victory, so black, white and colored, we are all united," said Nobuzwe Msengana, also 37. She traveled from Cape Town to watch the match in Soweto.

As she spoke, cars drove past honking their horns and waving South Africa's flag. "This will inspire the youth. Rugby is still seen as a white man's sport. You go to the townships: they only play soccer. People don't play rugby. This will encourage them."

In a subtle sign of how much work South Africa still has to do to heal its racial divide, when President Cyril Ramaphosa flew to Japan wearing his green springbok jersey, the government wrote on Twitter that this was in his role of "promoting the unity of the nation". Patrick Devine, a 53-year-old white South African, brought his 13-year-old son Conor to watch the match in Soweto, wanting him to experience this part of Johannesburg.

"This is just phenomenal," he said, breaking into tears. "South Africa is in a hard place right now. If we'd lost I would have been broken-hearted."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

World Series star pitcher Doolittle declines Trump invite to White House-Washington Post

Baseball pitcher Sean Doolittle has decided to forego a trip to the White House to celebrate the Washington Nationals World Series victory, saying he just cant celebrate with President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported on Saturday....

At least 13 dead in car bomb in Syria border town: Ankara

Istanbul, Nov 2 AFP At least 13 people have died Saturday in a car bomb blast near a market in a Syrian border town controlled by Turkish forces, Ankara and a rights watchdog said. Based on first findings, 13 civilians were killed and aroun...

Mi CC9 Pro to feature colorful breathing light display and SD730G SoC

With just a few days left before the Mi CC9 Pro hits the market, Xiaomi has released more teasers confirming some of the new features of the upcoming device. As per the latest teaser shared by the company via its official Weibo account, the...

Opposition parties politicising sand scarcity issue: AP Minister Kurasala Kannababu

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar on Saturday criticised the Long March to be held by Jana Sena Party JSP chief Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam tomorrow. JSP is holding the march protest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019