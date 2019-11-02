REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 P.M. GMT/10 A.M. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ Halep defends coach Cahill after courtside dressing down

SHENZHEN - Simona Halep said she deserved a dressing-down from coach Darren Cahill after he branded the Romanian a disgrace in her 6-0 2-6 6-4 defeat by Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Finals on Friday. RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/

Rugby: Rainbow nation turns gold as Springboks lift World Cup YOKOHAMA - At times it was brutal, often it was downright ugly, but who cares? In the end there can have been few more poignant sights than that of Siya Kolisi, the boy from a dusty, poverty-stricken South African township, on Saturday lifting the Rugby World Cup following an emphatic victory over England.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/ NHL roundup: Islanders beat Lightning for 8th straight win

Captain Anders Lee collected a goal and two assists and the New York Islanders recorded their eighth straight win, a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday in Uniondale, N.Y. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-NAP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Napoli AS Roma host Napoli in a Serie A match

2 Nov SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich Eintracht Frankfurt play champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and we wrap up all of the day's action, including leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach's game at Bayer Leverkusen.

2 Nov SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-WOB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg Borussia Dortmund face VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

2 Nov SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Burnley Sheffield United host Burnley in the Premier League.

2 Nov SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal play Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

2 Nov SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City 2 Nov

SOCCER-SPAIN-LVT-FCB/REPORT (PIX) Soccer Spain - La Liga - Levante v Barcelona

Levante host FC Barcelona in La Liga. 2 Nov

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-LIV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Liverpool

Aston Villa play Liverpool in the Premier League. 2 Nov

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-NEW/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Newcastle United

2 Nov SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Southampton Manchester City play Southampton for the second time in a week - this time in the Premier League.

2 Nov SOCCER-ITALY-BGN-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v Inter Milan Bologna host Inter Milan in a Serie A match

2 Nov SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Atletico Madrid Sevilla host Atletico Madrid in La Liga

2 Nov SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Chelsea Watford play Chelsea in the Premier League.

2 Nov SOCCER-FRANCE-TOU-LYO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Toulouse vs Lyon - Ligue 1 wrap Toulouse faces Olympique Lyon in their Ligue 1 soccer match

2 Nov SOCCER-CANADA-CAV-FOR/

Soccer-Hamilton Forge meet the Calgary Calvary in Canadian Premier League final The Hamilton Forge meet the Calgary Calvary in the second leg of the Canadian Premier League final

2 Nov SOCCER-ITALY-TOR-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Torino v Juventus Titleholders Juventus visit their more modest neighbours Torino for the Derby della Mole in Serie A

2 Nov SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-BET/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Real Betis Real Madrid host Real Betis in La Liga.

2 Nov TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - WTA Tour Finals Day eight of the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen features the final.

3 Nov TENNIS-PARIS/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 1000 - Paris Masters Action from the final of the Paris Masters - an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event.

3 Nov GOLF-SHANGHAI/

GOLF - WGC-HSBC Champions Reigning champion Xander Schauffele will join Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose in Shanghai.

3 Nov GOLF-BERMUDA/

Golf - PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship final round Final-round coverage from Port Royal in Southampton, Bermuda

3 Nov GOLF-WOMEN-TAIWAN/

Golf - LPGA Tour: Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA final round Final round coverage of the LPGA event in Taiwan.

3 Nov RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - World Cup organisers hold concluding news conference Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup organisers hold news conference following conclusion of the tournament.

3 Nov RUGBY-UNION-AWARDS/ (TV)

Rugby Union - World Rugby Awards The Prince Park Tower Tokyo hosts the World Rugby Awards one day after the 2019 world champions are crowned.

3 Nov RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/ (PIX)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England's journey to glory We chart England's four-year journey from 2015 World Cup failure to the final in 2019

3 Nov MOTOR-F1-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - United States Grand Prix - Qualifying Action from qualifying for the United States Grand Prix.

2 Nov MOTOR-MOTOGP-MALAYSIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix The Sepang International Circuit hosts the Malaysian Grand Prix - the 18th race of the MotoGP season.

3 Nov CRICKET-T20-AUS-PAK/

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - First T20 Australia v Pakistan - First T20 at the Sydney Cricket Ground

3 Nov

