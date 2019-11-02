International Development News
Team is preparing well for matches against Vietnam, says Maymol Rocky

Ahead of the first friendly match against Vietnam, Indian women's team coach Maymol Rocky said that the team is preparing well for the upcoming games.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the first friendly match against Vietnam, Indian women's team coach Maymol Rocky said that the team is preparing well for the upcoming games. "The team has been really preparing well for the two matches coming up against Vietnam. We have had a good camp in New Delhi to gear ourselves up for the Vietnam games and that has really helped us put the girls back in shape for international football," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Rocky as saying.

The coach is wary of the fact that Vietnam, ranked at 34, are a much higher-ranked side than India, who are ranked at 58. "Vietnam are obviously a strong side, they are much higher ranked than us, so it is a bit of an uphill task for us," she said.

However, she believes that it will be on how the two teams will perform on a particular day, that will decide the result of the match. "But football is not a game that is played on paper. It is played on the pitch, where the two sets of 11 players start on equal terms. So we are here to play our own game against them, and we are ready for the fight," Rocky said.

Rocky and her charges spent a week in Delhi for a training camp ahead of the upcoming encounters. The team had arrived in Vietnam's capital three days prior to the match and the players have already taken to the local climate, while the city is experiencing a torrential downpour at the moment.

"We've been here for a few days and acclimatising should not be that great factor", Rocky said. The likes of Karthika Angamuthu, Sumithra Kamraj and W Linthoingambi Devi are the three new faces in the current Indian squad of 23.

"We have some new players this time round in our squad this time. They have proved their mettle with their performances in domestic tournaments, and have worked hard in the national camp to make it to the final squad of 23. This just goes on to speak about the talent that we have in our country, and the level of competition for the National Team," Rocky said. "These are great opportunities to learn for all the players to learn from and improve themselves ahead of the big task ahead. For now, we are focused on the Vietnam game, and will give them a good fight," she added.

India are set to take on Vietnam in the first of two FIFA friendlies in Hanoi on Sunday, November 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

