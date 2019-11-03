International Development News
Driver won't be charged in death of girlfriend of Browns' Smith

Driver won't be charged in death of girlfriend of Browns' Smith
Smith and Petara Cordero, who had their first child together just four weeks before the Sept. 11 incident, were in Smith's 2019 Lamborghini when a tire blew out. Image Credit: Flickr

The 47-year-old woman whose car struck and killed the girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith on a Cleveland highway in September will not be charged in her death, Cleveland.com reported Friday. According to the report, the driver was not impaired or driving recklessly, investigators said. The driver admitted to drinking before the crash, but she was not legally drunk.

Smith and Petara Cordero, who had their first child together just four weeks before the Sept. 11 incident, were in Smith's 2019 Lamborghini when a tire blew out. As a result, the sports car veered to the left and struck a center median. Smith and Cordero got out of the car. The woman's 2017 Mazda 3 then hit the open passenger door of the Lamborghini, striking Cordero, 26.

Cordero was taken to Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, where she was pronounced dead. She and their daughter, Haven, had flown from Charlotte, N.C., to visit Smith. Smith, 27, was cited, however, and found guilty Thursday of a misdemeanor charge of failure to control and paid $316 in fines and court costs, Cleveland.com reported.

