Lions put RB Carson on IR, promote Perkins

Perkins, 24, acquired by Detroit through waivers from the New York Giants on Sept. 18, has played in two games for the 3-3-1 Lions this season.

Running back Tra Carson was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) Saturday by the Detroit Lions, who promoted running back Paul Perkins to the active roster from the practice squad. Perkins, 24, acquired by Detroit through waivers from the New York Giants on Sept. 18, has played in two games for the 3-3-1 Lions this season. The 5-foot-11, 208-pound Perkins, in his third NFL season out of UCLA, has three carries for 4 yards.

In two previous seasons with the Giants, he gained 546 yards on 153 carries in 25 games and made 23 receptions for 208 yards. The Lions claimed Carson off waivers from the Green Bay Packers three weeks ago. He started the only game he played for the Lions, gaining a team-high 34 yards on 12 carries against the Giants last Sunday. He gained 14 yards on six carries in two games for the Packers this season and made four catches for 18 yards.

Carson also saw limited action with Green Bay (four games) and the Cincinnati Bengals (two games) in 2018. The 27-year-old was undrafted out of Texas A&M, rushing for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season with the Aggies.

Also Saturday, the Lions ruled out defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) and guard-center Graham Glasgow (back) for Sunday's game at the Oakland Raiders. --Field Level Media

