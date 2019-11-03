Jazz C Davis (broken leg) out at least a month

Utah Jazz center Ed Davis suffered a fractured left fibula in Friday's loss in Sacramento and will be sidelined at least a month. The 30-year-old journeyman played eight scoreless minutes in the 102-101 defeat before exiting with what was initially thought to be a bruise.

Further testing revealed the fracture, and Davis will be re-evaluated in a month, according to team officials. In his first season with Utah, Davis was averaging 1.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in 12.2 minutes off the bench through six games.

A first-round pick by Toronto in 2010, Davis has career averages of 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in 646 games (95 starts) with the Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, and Jazz. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)