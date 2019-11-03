International Development News
Report: Lions sign LB Jones to 2-year extension

  Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  Updated: 03-11-2019 08:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 07:55 IST
The Detroit Lions signed linebacker Christian Jones to a two-year extension, NFL Network reported Saturday evening. No further contract details were reported, but Jones' deal will now run through 2021. He was in the final year of a two-year, $6.35 million contract signed in March 2018.

Jones, 28, has 29 tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits, and four pass breakups in seven games this season. He has started all 23 games since head coach Matt Patricia took over in 2018, posting 69 tackles and three pass breakups in 16 games last year. An undrafted free agent out of Florida State in 2014, Jones spent his first four years with the Chicago Bears. He has 358 tackles, seven sacks and 15 pass breakups in six NFL seasons.

