Drummond carries short-handed Pistons over Nets

Andre Drummond collected 25 points, 20 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and three steals while also making the clinching free throws as the depleted Detroit Pistons topped the visiting Brooklyn Nets 113-109 on Saturday. Luke Kennard supplied 24 points and Bruce Brown scored a career-high 22 points with seven assists for the Pistons, who were missing four key players. All-Star forward Blake Griffin, who hasn't played this season due to hamstring and knee injuries, was joined on the sideline by the team's top three-point guards -- Reggie Jackson (back), Derrick Rose (hamstring) and Tim Frazier (shoulder).

Kyrie Irving recorded a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nets. Taurean Prince had 20 points, Joe Harris contributed 18, Spencer Dinwiddie scored 16 and Caris LeVert added 14. LeVert, Harris and Prince reached double figures in points by halftime as the Nets took a 54-46 lead.

Prince made two 3-pointers in the first three-plus minutes of the second half as Brooklyn increased its lead to 14, 64-50. Brooklyn's advantage quickly evaporated. Kennard began a 20-2 outburst by Detroit with a 3-pointer.

Kennard scored five consecutive points later in the quarter as Detroit emerged with a 78-72 lead entering the fourth. Svi Mykhailiuk drained a 3 in the opening minute of the quarter to give the Pistons a double-digit advantage, 83-72.

Tony Snell's pullup 3 in transition made it 91-78. Brown converted a layup with 5:45 left for a 99-87 lead. Brooklyn scored the next seven points, including four points and an assist by Irving. The Nets crept within three but Drummond scored in the lane to give Detroit a 105-100 edge. Harris knocked down a 3 to make it a two-point game.

Irving's free throws with 41.6 seconds left cut the Pistons lead to one. Kennard and Irving then traded baskets before Kennard was fouled with 8.4 seconds left. He hit both free throws. Dinwiddie and Drummond each split free-throw attempts. Prince made a free throw and intentionally missed the second but Drummond secured the rebound. Drummond then hit both free throws to clinch it.

