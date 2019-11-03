International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Horse racing-Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom dies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 10:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 09:56 IST
UPDATE 4-Horse racing-Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom dies
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Vino Rosso won the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita Park in a race that was marred by the death of another horse. Vino Rosso stormed across the finish line in a rout but Mongolian Groom never made it that far, having been pulled up after suffering an injury to his left hind limb.

The four-year-old gelding was taken from the track in an equine ambulance after being shielded from the crowd of 67,811 by a large green screen. Favorite McKinzie (5-2) was a distant second and Higher Power (9-1) finished third.

Mongolian Groom (15-1) was in contention early in the 11-horse race on the fast dirt surface but slowed near the top of the final stretch. Jockey Abel Cedillo pulled him up and veterinarians rushed to attend to the stricken horse.

"Mongolian Groom sustained an injury in the Breeders' Cup Classic today and was immediately attended to by an expert team of veterinarians," Breeders' Cup spokesperson Jim Gluckson said in a statement. Gluckson said the veterinarians could not repair the damage and recommended a "humane euthanasia."

Gluckson said an independent evaluation into what caused Mongolian Groom to break down would be launched and the results would be made public when it is complete. "We are committed to working with our partners in the industry to continue to advance safety reforms, with the well-being of our athletes in mind."

No horses were injured through the first 11 Breeders' Cup races on Friday and Saturday although several were scratched by veterinarians prior to their starts. Santa Anita Park has been under intense scrutiny following the spate of horse deaths at the famed Southern California track since late December. The death of the Mongolian Groom raised the toll to 37.

The race track implemented a series of reforms around drug use and brought in a record number of veterinarians prior to the start of the event. Animal rights activists protested outside the venue on both days, saying the sport is tantamount to animal cruelty and calling for it to be banned.

Horse safety officials this week said the track was the safest in the United States.

ACTIVIST OUTRAGE

Opponents of the sport responded to the latest death of a racehorse with outrage. "Ignore everything else you've heard and read about 'safety' and horseracing," said Patrick Battuello of activist group Horseracing Wrongs.

"If they can't prevent a kill at this track, on this day -- with the whole world watching and vigilance at an all-time high -- they can't prevent, at least not in any meaningful way, kills period." "It's inherent to what they do. And it must end. Now."

Mongolian Groom was trained by Enebish Ganbat and owned by Mongolian Stable, which is best known for producing 2015 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint winner Mongolian Saturday. The death overshadowed Vino Rosso's impressive win, which was the first in the Classic for trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey Irad Ortiz.

Pletcher has won 11 Breeders' Cup races in total and Ortiz, who picked up four victories this weekend, has notched a total of nine wins at the world championships, which attracts horses from around the world. Pletcher acknowledged that tensions were running high in the horse racing community as this year's Breeders' Cup approached.

"It's something that we were all very concerned about coming in. We were anxious not only about running in huge races like these, but also hoping that everything would go smoothly and safely. "Everyone took every precautionary measure they possibly could."

Also Read: UPDATE 3-Horse racing-Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom euthanized

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India's coal imports rise 9 pc to 127 MT in Apr-Sept

Indias coal imports increased by 9.3 percent to 126.91 million tonnes MT in the first six months of the ongoing fiscal, industry data showed. The country had imported 116.04 MT of coal in the April-September period of FY 2018-19, according ...

Former top U.S. diplomat urges unity, sidesteps impeachment debate in speech

Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Saturday that Republicans and Democrats need to work together for the good of the United States, while avoiding a direct reference to the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry of President D...

Pettersson, Canucks stay hot with rout of Sharks

Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Jake Virtanen had a goal and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks finally solved San Jose backup goaltender Aaron Dell, defeating the host Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night. Brandon Sutter and Adam Gaudette also ...

REFILE-Doubts over trade pact at SE Asian summit due to India's new demands

Southeast Asian leaders, worried by the U.S.-China trade war, pushed for a deal on what could be the worlds largest trade bloc on Sunday as officials worked behind the scenes to try to salvage progress following new demands from India. Hope...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019