Rather than opting out, Chapman extends deal with Yanks

Rather than opting out of his contract with two years remaining, New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has signed an extension that will keep him in pinstripes through the 2022 season, several media outlets reported early Sunday. Chapman was due to make $30 million over the next two seasons unless he exercised an opt-out clause in his contract, which he had until midnight Sunday to do. Instead, the added year is worth another $18 million, ESPN and the New York Post reported, citing sources.

In a tweet, Chapman said, "New York, I told you I wasn't going anywhere!" Previous reports indicated that while Chapman might exercise his opt-out clause, he wanted to remain with the Yankees.

Chapman, a six-time All-Star who entered the majors in 2010 with a fastball that topped 100 mph, has 273 saves in 10 seasons, six with Cincinnati and four with the Yankees, except for 28 games in 2016 when the Yankees traded him to the Chicago Cubs. After the Cubs won the World Series that season, Chapman returned to the Yankees as a free agent before the 2017 season.

The left-hander is 33-26 with 2.23 ERA across 550 games. In 32 postseason games, Chapman is 2-3 with nine saves and a 2.45 ERA. While with the Cubs, he blew a save in Game 7 against the Cleveland Indians but picked up the victory as Chicago rallied to win 8-7.

This year, Chapman appeared in five postseason games as the Yankees advanced to the American League Championship Series. He took the loss in Game 7 of that series when he allowed a two-run homer to Jose Altuve in the bottom of the ninth in the Astros' 6-4 win to clinch a World Series berth.

