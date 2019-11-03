International Development News
NBA roundup: Sixers stay undefeated on Korkmaz 3

Image Credit: Flickr

The Philadelphia 76ers overcame both the absence of suspended center Joel Embiid and the hot-shooting Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night and remained the only unbeaten team in the NBA. Furkan Korkmaz hit a 3-pointer from the right side with 0.4 seconds left to lift the 76ers to a 129-128 road victory, their fifth win this season. Damian Lillard of the Blazers missed a long 3 at the buzzer.

A 3-pointer by second-year guard Anfernee Simons with 2.6 seconds remaining erased a 126-125 Philadelphia lead, but it wasn't enough for the Blazers, who fell to 0-2 at home. The Blazers led by 21 points midway through the third quarter, only to have Philadelphia close to within three points three times early in the fourth quarter and twice down the stretch before taking their first lead on two free throws by Ben Simmons with 10.1 seconds remaining.

Bucks 115, Raptors 105 Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and added eight assists as Milwaukee held on to defeat visiting Toronto.

The Raptors tried to come back from a 26-point deficit but could get no closer than four points in the fourth quarter. It was the first meeting between the teams since the Raptors eliminated the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals last season. Kyle Lowry led Toronto with a season-best 36 points, and Pascal Siakam had 16 points before fouling out with 1:41 to play in the fourth quarter.

Pistons 113, Nets 109 Andre Drummond collected 25 points, 20 rebounds, six assists, five blocks, and three steals while also making the clinching free throws as depleted Detroit topped visiting Brooklyn.

Luke Kennard supplied 24 points and Bruce Brown scored a career-high 22 points with seven assists for the Pistons, who were missing four key players. All-Star forward Blake Griffin, who hasn't played this season due to hamstring and knee injuries, was joined on the sideline by the team's top three point guards -- Reggie Jackson (back), Derrick Rose (hamstring) and Tim Frazier (shoulder). Kyrie Irving recorded a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nets. Taurean Prince had 20 points, Joe Harris contributed 18, Spencer Dinwiddie scored 16 and Caris LeVert added 14.

Nuggets 91, Magic 87 Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for three clutch hoops, and the Denver defense held Orlando without a point for nearly 2 1/2 minutes down the stretch as the visiting Nuggets outlasted the Magic.

Murray scored a team-high 22 points, and Jokic had 20 to pace the Nuggets, who snapped a two-game losing streak despite shooting just 37.0 percent from the field. Nikola Vucevic had a game-high 24 points, and Aaron Gordon had 21 for the Magic, who led by as many as 12 points in the first half.

Timberwolves 131, Wizards 109 Andrew Wiggins scored a team-high 21 points as visiting Minnesota finished with six players in double figures in rolling over Washington.

Minnesota was missing top scorer Karl-Anthony Towns, suspended by the NBA for two games due to his part in a dust-up with Philadelphia's Joel Embiid earlier this week. Robert Covington had 20 points in 20 minutes, Jarrett Culver also scored 20 points, followed by Gorgui Dieng (18), Jeff Teague (15) and Jake Layman (14). Teague added 13 assists. Bradley Beal led Washington with a game-high 30 points, but the Wizards simply could not shoot well enough to stay with Minnesota. Washington shot 38.9 percent in the game, and with the Timberwolves often close to 60 percent, the Wizards could not rally.

Suns 114, Grizzlies 105 Devin Booker had 21 points and three 3-pointers, and Aron Baynes had 20 points and a career-high four 3-pointers as balanced Phoenix beat host Memphis.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 15 points, Frank Kaminsky had 14 points off the bench and Ricky Rubio had 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Suns, who have won two straight and are 4-2 for the first time since 2013-14. Ja Morant had 24 points and seven assists, and Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke had 16 points apiece for the Grizzlies, who have lost four of their first five in coach Taylor Jenkins' first season.

Thunder 115, Pelicans 104 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points, Darius Bazley added 17 off the bench, and Oklahoma City beat visiting New Orleans.

Oklahoma City also got 17 points off the bench from Dennis Schroder, who grabbed nine rebounds and finished with a game-best 20 plus-minus rating. New Orleans, which has lost five of its first six games, scored 53 bench points, led by Redick's 17. Guards Josh Hart and Frank Jackson added 12 apiece. Hart recorded a double-double with a career-high 15 rebounds.

Hornets 93, Warriors 87 Terry Rozier dropped in a go-ahead basket with 1:09 to play, and Charlotte survived a frantic finish to hold off injury-depleted Golden State in San Francisco.

Charlotte's Dwayne Bacon and Golden State's Eric Paschall shared game-high scoring honors with 25 points as the Hornets capped a 2-2 Western swing by taking advantage of a Warriors team missing injured stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, D'Angelo Russell and Draymond Green. The Warriors led 69-60 after a three-point play by Paschall with 4:02 remaining in the third quarter but then ran out of gas on the second night of a back-to-back, scoring just 18 points in the game's final 16 minutes.

