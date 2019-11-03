International Development News
Development News Edition

Leafs' Johnsson scores in 11th shootout round, beats Flyers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 12:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 12:57 IST
Leafs' Johnsson scores in 11th shootout round, beats Flyers
Image Credit: Flickr

Mitch Marner scored the tying goal 5:03 into the third period, Frederik Andersen made 37 saves and Andreas Johnsson scored in the 11th round of a shootout to give the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. Kasperi Kapanen and Jason Spezza each had a goal and an assist for Toronto, which snapped a three-game road slide. The Maple Leafs are 3-2-2 in their last seven games and snapped an 0-2-2 rut at Philadelphia.

Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov and Claude Giroux each scored power-play goals and both recorded an assist as the Flyers lost for just the second time in six home games this season. After defenseman Travis Sanheim put home his own rebound of an Andersen save 31 seconds into the third period to give the Flyers a 3-2 lead, Toronto equalized with 14:57 left in regulation. Marner snapped a seven-game goal drought via a four-on-four scenario with a wraparound off a Philadelphia turnover to make it 3-3.

Kapanen opened the scoring when he streaked along the near boards before flipping the puck top shelf past Brian Elliott (23 saves) at 5:55 in the first period. However, a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty by the Maple Leafs opened the door for Philadelphia to equalize on just its third shot of the contest. On the power play, Provorov capitalized with a fortuitous goal that slid past Andersen to make it 1-1 with 4:58 left in the opening period. The Flyers' other man-advantage-goal came 3:12 into the second when Giroux glided in untouched and went five-hole on Andersen.

The Leafs, however, tied it at 2 with 2:05 left in the second. After continued pressure on the Philadelphia net, Spezza was credited with his first goal of the season, which was actually pushed in by Sanheim while trying to clear the puck from the crease. Toronto played its seventh consecutive game without star forward John Tavares (three goals, four assists), who is working his way back from a broken finger. The Leafs were also minus star defenseman Jake Muzzin (personal reasons).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pettersson, Canucks stay hot with rout of Sharks

Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Jake Virtanen had a goal and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks finally solved San Jose backup goaltender Aaron Dell, defeating the host Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night. Brandon Sutter and Adam Gaudette also ...

World's biggest stock IPOs

Riyadh, Nov 3 AFP Saudi Aramco on Sunday confirmed it planned to list on the Riyadh stock exchange, describing it as a milestone in the history of the energy behemoth. Depending on the size of the sale and Aramcos valuation, it could be the...

Leonardo DiCaprio meets Greta Thunberg, calls climate activist 'leader of our time'

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio says voices like Greta Thunberg give him hope for a better future at a time when world leaders have been taken planet earth for granted. Like Thunberg, DiCaprio is also an environmentalist. He called the tee...

Delhi HC initiates hearing on clash between lawyers, police at Tis Hazari court

The Delhi High Court on Sunday decided to take up for hearing the issue pertaining to the clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court here which resulted in injuries to several persons. Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019