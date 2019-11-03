Sports News Roundup: Uni bests Got Stormy in Breeders' Cup Mile; Paris Masters and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Bricks and Mortar edges United in Breeders' Turf

Bricks and Mortar edged United by a head to win the $4 million Breeders' Cup Turf on Saturday, finishing his season undefeated and making a strong case for Horse of the Year honors. After being stuck in traffic in the early going, the even-money favorite surged from the outside to overtake United down the stretch and claim his sixth win in six starts this season.

Uni bests Got Stormy in Breeders' Cup Mile

Uni accelerated down the stretch to win the $2 million Breeders' Cup Mile on Saturday at Santa Anita Park and triumph over second place finisher Got Stormy. Jockey Joel Rosario asked Uni to pick up the pace coming into the final turn and the powerful 5-year-old mare responded by surging past the pack from the outside to set up a duel with the filly.

Impressive Djokovic beats Dimitrov as Nadal pulls out in Paris

Novak Djokovic reached the Paris Masters final for the sixth time when he downed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(5) 6-4 on Saturday but Rafael Nadal pulled out injured. Serbia's world number one, who will be supplanted by Nadal at the top of the ATP rankings on Monday, won a high-octane first-set tiebreak before wearing down Dimitrov in the second set.

Higgs takes two-shot lead into final round in Bermuda

Leader Harry Higgs will be out to avoid being caught napping when he takes a two-shot lead over fellow American Brendon Todd into the final round of the Bermuda Championship on Sunday. Higgs, a multiple winner on the minor circuits who is finally getting a crack at the big time, jumped clear with a six-under-par 65 at Port Royal on Saturday.

Bencic points finger at Shenzhen court as withdrawals mount

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic questioned the quality of the court used at the WTA Finals as she became the latest player to pull out of the end-of-season championship on Saturday. Bencic retired midway through the third set of her semi-final against holder Elina Svitolina to become the fourth player to withdraw at this year's tournament, which is being played on a temporary hard court at the indoor Shenzhen Bay Sports Center.

World Series champion Nationals to visit Trump at White House

The Washington Nationals have accepted an invitation to visit U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday to celebrate the franchise's first World Series triumph. The Nationals, who began playing in the U.S. capital in 2005 when the Montreal Expos moved there and changed their name, beat the Houston Astros on Wednesday in the decisive seventh game of Major League Baseball's championship series.

Rugby: England's four-year journey falls just short

No other team have gone out in the pool stage of one World Cup then bounced back so emphatically that they reached the final of the next one, but that will be no consolation to coach Eddie Jones after England fell at the final hurdle in Japan. Saturday's 32-12 defeat by South Africa brought Jones's four-year rebuilding job to a shuddering halt just 80 minutes from its destination.

Trump views mixed martial arts fight at New York's Madison Square Garden

U.S. President Donald Trump presided over a bruising Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) showdown on Saturday in his first visit to New York City after declaring his exodus from the Big Apple and as an impeachment inquiry looms over his presidency. Days after being booed at a World Series game in Washington, Trump was greeted by an ovation from many fans of the contact sport gathered to watch fighter Nate Diaz face off against Jorge Masvidal in an Ultimate Fighting Championship match at Madison Square Garden.

World Series star pitcher Doolittle declines Trump invite to White House: Washington Post

Baseball pitcher Sean Doolittle has decided to forego a trip to the White House to celebrate the Washington Nationals' World Series victory, saying he "just can't" celebrate with President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. Doolittle, 33, is the only National so far to turn down the invitation to meet the president on Monday. He said one reason that he won't go is that his wife's parents are lesbians.

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom dies

Vino Rosso won the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita Park in a race that was marred by the death of another horse. Vino Rosso stormed across the finish line in a rout but Mongolian Groom never made it that far, having been pulled up after suffering an injury to his left hind limb.

(With inputs from agencies.)