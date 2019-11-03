International Development News
Rugby-England coach Jones committed to stay until 2021 - RFU CEO

England coach Eddie Jones has not held talks over a new contract but remains committed to his current deal which runs until 2021, Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said on Sunday. Jones refused to discuss his future after England's 32-12 defeat against South Africa in the World Cup final in Yokohama on Saturday.

The Australian took charge of England in January 2016 on an initial deal until the end of the World Cup in Japan before signing a two-year extension in January 2018. "He has been very clear (with us)," Sweeney told Sky Sports.

"We had that conversation before coming out to Japan and we had that conversation here. He is committed to seeing out his contract to 2021 and I will take him at his word for that. "We will wait for the dust to settle on this and we will have another chat about what that means."

Sweeney confirmed Jones would be offered a chance to continue as England coach for the full four-year cycle heading into the 2023 World Cup. "The World Cups are critical moments. But again, he is contracted until 2021 and no further at the moment so we will just sit down and have a chat," Sweeney added.

Jones has been linked with a return to his native Australia, who have a vacancy after coach Michael Cheika decided to leave when his contract expires at the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

