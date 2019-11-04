International Development News
Development News Edition

Athletics-Romanchuk, Schar the unstoppable stars of wheelchair racing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 01:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 01:22 IST
Athletics-Romanchuk, Schar the unstoppable stars of wheelchair racing
Image Credit: Pixabay

The New York City Marathon's wheelchair champions Daniel Romanchuk and Manuela Schar once again dominated the competition on Sunday, burnishing their reputation as the most fearsome figures in the sport.

For 21-year-old Romanchuk, who qualified for the U.S. Paralympic team at the Chicago Marathon last month, and four-time Paralympian Schar, the New York City race capped a year of professional transformation. To clinch her ninth straight World Marathon Major, Schar took the lead early and ripped apart the course, saying she had no idea how much of a lead she had claimed until the end, despite having a four-minute margin of victory.

"I'm always trying to pull away and go for a fast time," said Schar, who finished in one hour, 44 minutes and 20 seconds. "I had no idea if they're just behind me or if they're minutes away or if they're getting closer or if I'm going away. It's difficult." History repeated itself for Romanchuk, who battled against Marcel Hug through much of the course before a sprint to the finish to beat his Swiss competitor by one second, as he did in 2018.

"It was a very tight finish," said Romanchuk, who like Schar was fresh off of winning the Chicago Marathon. "As it got later in the race, there's just more and more people catching up and making a bigger group, and then things got a little bit more tactical."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

Every 'torpedo' fired hit us: Yes Bank on stressed loans

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Whistleblower offers Republicans testimony as Trump pushes to unmask

The U.S. official whose whistleblower complaint led to the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump offered to communicate directly with Republicans on the intelligence committee leading the inquiry, his lawyers said on Sunday. Th...

Soccer-Bayern Munich part company with Kovac

Bayern Munich have parted company with coach Niko Kovac, a day after a 5-1 defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. A statement from the German giants said Kovac had gone after mutual agreement between him and the club.Bayern presid...

Pakistan embassy in Kabul closes visa section amid tensions

Pakistans embassy in Kabul has said it was indefinitely closing its consular office in the Afghan capital due to security reasons, amid mounting tensions between the neighbouring countries. Closure of the visa section will come as a huge bl...

Athletics-Romanchuk, Schar the unstoppable stars of wheelchair racing

The New York City Marathons wheelchair champions Daniel Romanchuk and Manuela Schar once again dominated the competition on Sunday, burnishing their reputation as the most fearsome figures in the sport.For 21-year-old Romanchuk, who qualifi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019