International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Hamilton seals his sixth F1 title at U.S. Grand Prix

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 02:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 02:48 IST
UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Hamilton seals his sixth F1 title at U.S. Grand Prix
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth Formula One world championship on Sunday in a U.S. Grand Prix won by Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas. The 34-year-old Briton finished second at the Circuit of the Americas to become only the second driver after retired Ferrari great and seven-times champion Michael Schumacher to win six titles.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took third place in the race while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished fourth and took an extra point for fastest lap. A sellout crowd, that included both of Hamilton's parents, arrived early at a sun-kissed circuit outside Austin expecting to see a coronation and were not disappointed as the Briton battled Bottas to the death.

Much of the drama in the championship chase had already been removed with Hamilton in position to clinch the title without even scoring a point. But the 34-year-old showed why he is one of most competitive and greatest racers of all-time as he tried to crown his championship with a seventh U.S. Grand Prix victory.

He fell just short of crossing the finishing line first but nothing could stop Hamilton from sealing another driver's title. "It's just overwhelming if I'm really honest. It was such a tough race today," Hamilton told reporters.

"Valtteri did a fantastic job so huge congratulations to him. "Today I just really wanted to deliver the one-two for the team. I didn't think the one-stop was going to be possible but I worked as hard as I could."

The math was as simple as it was daunting for Bottas, Hamilton would secure the title by finishing eighth or better but would not need any points on Sunday to retain the championship if the Finn did not win the race. Any thoughts that Hamilton might approach the race with some caution were quickly removed as he went on the attack right from the start, shooting from fifth to third before the first lap was completed.

Bottas got away from pole position cleanly with Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Hamilton in hot pursuit. With Hamilton on a one-stop strategy and Bottas and Verstappen on two, the Briton took over the lead after his two challengers made their second pit-stops.

Victory now depended on whichever driver could make their tyres last. With four laps to go and Hamilton grimly hanging on, there was nothing he could do to stop Bottas sweeping past him to take the win.

"My dad told me when I was six or seven years old never to give up and that's kind of the family motto," said Hamilton. "I was pushing as hard as I could, I was hopeful that I might be able to win today but didn't have it in the tyres unfortunately."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

Every 'torpedo' fired hit us: Yes Bank on stressed loans

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee

McDonalds chief executive officer has left the company after violating company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee, the corporation said. The fast food giant on Sunday said former president and CEO Steve Easterb...

Golf-Birdie barrage earns Todd first win in five years

Brendon Todd ended five years of frustration as the American shot a career best nine-under 62 to win the inaugural Bermuda Championship by four strokes on Sunday. Defying his world number 525 ranking, Todd rolled in 10 birdies, seven of the...

Dolphins beat stumbling Jets for first win

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes -- including two to rookie Preston Williams -- to lead the Miami Dolphins to their first win of the season, beating the visiting New York Jets 26-18 on Sunday afternoon. Each team scored on a sa...

McCaffrey powers Panthers past Titans

Christian McCaffrey scored three touchdowns, including a clinching 58-yard run in the fourth quarter, as the Carolina Panthers defeated the visiting Tennessee Titans 30-20 on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. McCaffrey rushed for 146 yard...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019