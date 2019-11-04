International Development News
Ertz helps Eagles send Bears to 4th straight loss

  Updated: 04-11-2019 04:24 IST
Zach Ertz set a season-high with nine receptions for 103 yards, including a touchdown, to lift the host Philadelphia Eagles past the Chicago Bears 22-14 on Sunday. Jordan Howard also rushed for a touchdown against his former team, as the Eagles won their second in a row to move back above .500 at 5-4. Jake Elliott kicked three field goals.

Quarterback Carson Wentz was 26 for 39 for 239 yards, but wide receiver DeSean Jackson left early in the first quarter after aggravating his abdominal injury. Chicago rookie running back David Montgomery rushed for two scores, as the Bears rallied from a 19-0 deficit but ultimately fell short. Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky had a rough start, finishing 10 of 21 for 125 yards.

The reeling Bears have lost four straight since starting the season 3-1. Elliott kicked a pair of field goals from 28 yards, and Wentz tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ertz for a 12-0 Eagles lead at halftime. Elliott missed the extra-point attempt with 6:21 left in the second quarter.

The Bears' offense struggled in the first half and didn't register a first down until 48 seconds remained. In addition, the Bears managed 9 total yards in the first half, their lowest output since 2009. Trubisky was sacked three times. Philadelphia dominated with 202 total first-half yards.

The Eagles took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched 84 yards in eight plays, capped by Howard's 13-yard run up the middle, for a 19-0 lead. The Bears finally responded with a 1-yard touchdown run by Montgomery to close within 19-7 with 6:29 remaining in the third. The key play on the drive was a 53-yard pass from Trubisky to Taylor Gabriel, the team's first pass play of 40 or more yards all season.

Montgomery's second touchdown run -- this time from the 1 with 12:43 left -- closed the gap to 19-14. Elliott's third field goal -- this one from 38 yards -- gave the Eagles a 22-14 advantage with 25 seconds remaining.

