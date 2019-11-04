Eagles WR Jackson exits early as abdominal injury flares

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, making a return Sunday after missing six games because of abdominal injury, played only in the first series. He caught one pass for 5 yards before he was held out the rest of the way after aggravating the injury. Coach Doug Pederson said after the 22-14 win over the visiting Chicago Bears that he had planned to play Jackson for the entire game.

"It's precautionary right now," Pederson said, adding that Jackson will undergo further testing Monday morning. Jackson originally suffered the abdominal injury during the first half of Eagles' 24-20 Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 15. The 32-year-old did not make a catch in that game after snagging eight passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the season-opening victory over the Washington Redskins.

The Eagles brought back Jackson via trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. A second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2008, Jackson spent six years with the Eagles (2008-13), catching 356 passes for 6,117 yards and 32 touchdowns in 87 games. Jackson has recorded 598 receptions for 10,420 yards and 55 touchdowns in 156 career games with the Eagles, Redskins (2014-16) and Buccaneers (2017-18).

