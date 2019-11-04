International Development News
Rivers, new OC help Chargers blast Packers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 06:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 06:42 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Philip Rivers passed for 294 yards and the Los Angeles Chargers jumpstarted their running game in rolling over the visiting Green Bay Packers 26-11 on Sunday. Los Angeles, which entered the day with less than 40 rushing yards in four consecutive games -- a dubious first since the Detroit Lions in 1947 -- ran for 159 yards in its first game under interim offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

Rivers completed 21 of 28 passes for the Chargers (4-5), who have won two consecutive games. Melvin Gordon, who had averaged only 2.5 yards per carry following a holdout that ran into the regular season, had his best game with 20 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Ekeler added 70 yards on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles' defense dominated a red-hot Packers offense. Until Green Bay (7-2) finally mounted a touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter, Aaron Rodgers was just 11 of 19 for 61 yards. He finished 23 of 35 for 161 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers dominated in every phase other than the red zone. Los Angeles led 12-0 on field goals of 29, 40, 34 and 43 yards by Michael Badgley. After the last of those field goals, Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill blocked JK Scott's punt. The Chargers took over at the 27 and finally punched it in on Gordon's 1-yard touchdown run that made it 19-0. Gordon added another 1-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-goal that extended the lead to 26-3 in the fourth quarter.

Green Bay had won four in a row but was pushed around from the get-go. In a key matchup, the Chargers' defensive end tandem of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram won their battles against Green Bay's standout tackle tandem of David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga. Bosa and Ingram each had 1.5 sacks and applied pressure throughout. Bosa almost sacked Rodgers but forced a fourth-down incompletion that extinguished the Packers' last breath of hope with just over a minute left.

Packers star receiver Davante Adams returned after missing four games with turf toe but was a relative nonfactor with seven catches for 41 yards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

