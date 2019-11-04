NFL roundup: Butker, Chiefs beat Vikings on last-second FG

Harrison Butker booted a 44-yard field goal as time expired Sunday, giving the Kansas City Chiefs a 26-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City, Mo. Quarterback Matt Moore, making his second start in place of injured Patrick Mahomes, passed for 275 yards, including strikes of 17 and 13 yards to Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, respectively, to put Butker in position for his game-winner.

The Chiefs (6-3) used two straight three-and-outs from their defense in the fourth quarter to first set up a 54-yard field goal with 2:30 left for a 23-23 tie, and then the decisive boot. The win ended a three-game home losing streak for the Chiefs, as Moore went 25 of 35 with one touchdown. The Vikings (6-3), who had their four-game win streak snapped, went ahead 23-20 early in the fourth quarter on Kirk Cousins' third touchdown pass. He went 19 of 38 for 220 yards, while the NFL's leading rusher, Dalvin Cook, managed 71 yards on 21 carries.

Seahawks 40, Buccaneers 34 (OT) Russell Wilson matched a career-high with five touchdown passes, the last a 10-yarder to tight end Jacob Hollister in overtime, as Seattle rallied from a 14-point deficit to defeat visiting Tampa Bay.

Bucs running back Dare Ogunbowale scored on a 1-yard run with 46 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to tie it at 34. Seattle's Jason Myers pushed a 40-yard field goal wide right at the end of regulation. It was the third missed kick of the day for Myers, who pulled a 47-yarder wide left and hit the right upright on an extra point. Wilson completed 29 of 43 passes for 378 yards as the Seahawks (7-2) pulled within 1 1/2 games of the first-place San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. Chris Carson rushed for 105 yards on 16 carries, and Tyler Lockett caught 13 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Hollister caught two TD passes, and DK Metcalf had the other.

Chargers 26, Packers 11 Philip Rivers passed for 294 yards, and Los Angeles jump-started its running game in rolling over visiting Green Bay.

The Chargers -- who entered the day with less than 40 rushing yards in four consecutive games, a dubious first since the Detroit Lions in 1947 -- ran for 159 yards in their first game under interim offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. Rivers completed 21 of 28 passes for the Chargers (4-5), who have won two consecutive games. Melvin Gordon, who had averaged only 2.5 yards per carry following a holdout that ran into the regular season, had his best game with 20 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Dolphins 26, Jets 18 Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes -- including two to rookie Preston Williams -- to lead Miami to its first win of the season, beating visiting New York.

Fitzpatrick, a former Jets quarterback, completed 24 of 36 passes for 288 yards and no interceptions. His tight end, Mike Gesicki, caught six passes for 95 yards. Williams caught five passes for 72 yards but was carted off the field in the fourth quarter due to a knee injury. Miami (1-7) snapped a 10-game losing streak that dated to last December. It was the first win for rookie coach Brian Flores. Each team scored on a safety, a rarity in the same game.

Raiders 31, Lions 24 Derek Carr threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns, and Josh Jacobs rushed for 120 yards and two scores as Oakland held off visiting Detroit with a late fourth-and-goal stop.

Raiders safety Karl Joseph broke up Matthew Stafford's pass to tight end Logan Thomas in the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with two seconds remaining. The Lions had marched 76 yards to get there. Hunter Renfrow had six receptions for 54 yards, including the 9-yard go-ahead score with 2:04 to play to cap a 75-yard drive, for Oakland (4-4). Stafford threw for 406 yards and three scores for the Lions (3-4-1).

Steelers 26, Colts 24 Mason Rudolph passed for 191 yards and one touchdown, and Chris Boswell's fourth field goal made the difference as Pittsburgh edged visiting Indianapolis.

Boswell's deciding kick, a 26-yarder, came with 6:36 left in the fourth quarter. Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri shanked a 43-yarder with 1:11 left. Rudolph threw a touchdown pass to Vance McDonald, and Minkah Fitzpatrick returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown for Pittsburgh (4-4), which played without starting running back James Conner (shoulder).

Eagles 22, Bears 14 Zach Ertz set a season-high with nine receptions for 103 yards, including a touchdown, to lift host Philadelphia past Chicago.

Jordan Howard also rushed for a touchdown against his former team, as the Eagles won their second in a row to move back above .500 at 5-4. Quarterback Carson Wentz was 26 for 39 for 239 yards, though wide receiver DeSean Jackson left early in the first quarter after aggravating his abdominal injury. Chicago rookie running back David Montgomery rushed for two scores, as the Bears rallied from a 19-0 deficit but ultimately fell short. The reeling Bears have lost four straight since starting the season 3-1.

Panthers 30, Titans 20 Christian McCaffrey scored three touchdowns, including a clinching 58-yard run in the fourth quarter, as Carolina defeated Tennessee in Charlotte, N.C.

McCaffrey rushed for 146 yards on 24 carries to go with three receptions for 20 yards on another day with a heavy workload. The Panthers (5-3), who played a home game for the first time in three weeks, responded from a blowout loss a week earlier at undefeated San Francisco. Quarterback Kyle Allen, who again was at the controls amid an ongoing injury saga involving Cam Newton, completed 17 of 32 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

Texans 26, Jaguars 3 Deshaun Watson threw for a pair of 1-yard touchdown passes as Houston coasted to victory over Jacksonville in London.

Watson completed 22 of 28 passes for 201 yards as the Texans (6-3) posted their fourth win in five games by completing a season sweep of the Jaguars (4-5). He showed no ill effects of being inadvertently kicked in the eye during last Sunday's victory over Oakland. Houston's Carlos Hyde rushed for 160 yards on 19 carries. Jaguars rookie Gardner Minshew was 27-of-47 passing for 309 yards with two interceptions.

Broncos 24, Browns 19 Brandon Allen was 12-for-20 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut, and host Denver stopped Cleveland on fourth-and-4 from its own 28 with less than four minutes to play to hold on for victory.

Phillip Lindsay rushed for 92 yards and a score on just nine carries, Noah Fant had three catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, and Courtland Sutton had 56 receiving yards and a score for the Broncos (3-6). Baker Mayfield was 27 of 42 for 273 yards and a score, Jarvis Landry had six receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown, and Odell Beckham Jr. caught five passes for 87 yards for Cleveland (2-6), which has lost four straight.

Bills 24, Redskins 9 Rookie Devin Singletary ran for a career-high 95 yards and the game-clinching touchdown to lead Buffalo over Washington in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Singletary, a third-round pick from Florida Atlantic, scored on a 2-yard run with 2:21 left in the game, capping an eight-play, 46-yard drive. The key play was a 23-yard pass from Josh Allen to John Brown on third-and-18 that put Buffalo at the 14. Allen played an efficient game, completing 14 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown while running for another score. His counterpart, Washington rookie Dwayne Haskins, went 15 of 22 for 144 yards in his first NFL start.

