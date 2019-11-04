International Development News
Development News Edition

Doncic posts another triple-double as Mavs crush Cavs by 20

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cleveland
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 08:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 08:40 IST
Doncic posts another triple-double as Mavs crush Cavs by 20
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Luka Doncic recorded his second consecutive triple-double and contributed seven points to a key run late in the third quarter as the Dallas Mavericks broke free from the host Cleveland Cavaliers for a 131-111 victory on Sunday night. Doncic finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 15 assists for the Mavericks, who trailed 73-69 with 4:52 remaining in the third period before dominating the rest of the game.

Dallas took charge with a 17-3 burst that turned the four-point deficit into an 86-76 lead. Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith bombed in 3-pointers to pull away. Seeking to avoid their first losing streak of the season, the Cavaliers clung within 90-86 entering the fourth quarter. But Hardaway hit a two-pointer and Kristaps Porzingis a 3-pointer to open the final period and immediately extend the margin to nine, after which Cleveland got no closer than seven.

Doncic shot 9-for-17 overall and 5-for-10 from long range en route to his 29 points. The Mavericks outshot the Cavaliers in the game 53.2 percent to 40.6. Doncic's 14 rebounds were the third-most of his career, two shy of the 16 he accumulated against Phoenix last April. The 15 assists equaled a career-best, set Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers when he went for 31 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists.

His 29/14/15 game was just the 20th in NBA history. The only other two players to do it since 1987 are James Harden in 2016 and Nikola Jokic last February. Porzingis chipped in with 18 points, Jalen Brunson 14, Seth Curry 13, Boban Marjanovic and Hardaway 12 apiece, and Finney-Smith 10 for the Mavericks, who have alternated wins and losses in their last five games.

Kevin Love had a team-high 29 points, while Tristan Thompson added an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double for Cleveland, which led by as many as eight in the first quarter. Jordan Clarkson totaled 17 points, and Cedi Osman, Collin Sexton and Brandon Knight had 10 apiece for the Cavaliers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

Every 'torpedo' fired hit us: Yes Bank on stressed loans

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bayern Munich sack coach Niko Kovac

Berlin, Nov 4 AFP Bayern Munich on Sunday sacked coach Niko Kovac, a day after the German champions suffered a historic 5-1 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt -- their worst Bundesliga defeat in a decade. FC Bayern Munich have relieved head c...

Leclerc, Vettel down in the dumps over Ferrari slump

Charles Leclerc said he had no idea why Ferrari slumped so dramatically at the United States Grand Prix where he finished a distant fourth and team-mate Sebastian Vettel retired with a suspension failure. The Italian team had reeled off six...

'Overwhelmed' Hamilton wins sixth world title, closes in on Schumacher record

Lewis Hamilton clinched his sixth world title, but not in the style he hoped for on Sunday when he finished second behind his triumphant Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in an eventful United States Grand Prix. The 34-year-old Briton foug...

Talks on Asian trade deal "conclusive", Thai minister says

Talks to agree what could be the worlds biggest trade bloc were conclusive and an announcement on their success will be made later on Monday, Thailands commerce minister said on Monday. The prospects of reaching an agreement on the 16-natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019