International Development News
Development News Edition

2nd ODI: Indian women level series, beat West Indies by 53 runs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Northsound
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 11:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 10:57 IST
2nd ODI: Indian women level series, beat West Indies by 53 runs
Image Credit: ANI

Punam Raut starred with the bat before spinners put up a fine performance to set up India's comfortable 53-run win over West Indies in the second ICC Women's Championship ODI here. India were able to defend a modest 191 by bowling out West Indies for 138 in 47.2 overs and level the three-match ODI series 1-1 here on Sunday night.

The spin troika of - left-arm orthodox Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/27), leg-break specialist Poonam Yadav (2/26) and off-spinner Deepti Sharma (2/25) returned with two wickets each to restrict the hosts to below-par score. Opting to bat, India began on a shaky note with openers Priya Punia (5) and Jemimah Rodrigues (0) departing cheaply, leaving the side reeling at 17 for 2 in nine overs.

However, Punam (77), who was the top scorer for India, and skipper Mithali Raj (40) and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur (46) steadied the ship putting up a modest target on the board. Punam and Mithali shared a 66-run stand, scoring four boundaries each before Sheneta Grimmond dismissed the latter in the 29th over.

Punam then joined forces with Harmanpreet. The duo kept the scoreboard moving with a 93-run partnership before the Indian vice-captain was bowled off an Aaliyah Alleyne delivery in the 48th over. For West Indies, Alleyne (2/38) and Afy Fletcher (2/32) picked two wickets each, while Shabika Gajnabi (1/23) and Grimmond (1/22) scalped one a piece.

Chasing 192, West Indies got off to a bad start losing opener Stacy-Ann King (6) in the fourth over. The home side was struck with a major blow in the 25th over when opener Natasha McLean (15) retired hurt. Captain Stafanie Taylor (20) then joined Shemaine Campbelle in the middle but was unable to lead her side to victory as she was caught in front of the wickets by Poonam Yadav.

The Indian bowlers led by the spin trio of Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/27), Poonam Yadav (2/26) and Deepti Sharma (2/25), kept striking at regular intervals to deny West Indies of a substantial partnership. Campbelle (39) top-scored for West Indies as the home side folded for 138 in the 48th over.

The two teams will face off again in the third ODI on Wednesday. Brief scores: India 191/6 in 50 overs (Punam Raut 77, Harmanpreet Kaur 46; Afy Fletcher 2/32) beat West Indies 138 all out in 47.2 overs (Shemaine Campbelle 39, Stafanie Taylor 20; Deepti Sharma 2/25) by 53 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Infosys climbs 5.5 pc on no prima facie evidence to corroborate whistleblower allegations

Shares of software major Infosys jumped over five percent on Monday after it said there is no prima facie evidence yet to corroborate any of allegations by the whistleblowers. At 12 noon, the stock was trading at Rs 726.10 apiece, up 5.55 p...

Fadnavis in Delhi to meet Shah

New Delhi, Nov 4 PTI&#160;Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday as the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena continue their tussle over government formation in the state. Fadnavis reached here Mo...

BJP, Shiv Sena will eventually form govt, says source close to Sharad Pawar

By Archana Prasad Expressing his views on the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, a source close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said that the saffron alliance will eventually form the government in the state because they a...

Railway officials rescue dog, puppies trapped under pile of rails in Bhopal

Railway officials rescued a dog and her two newborn puppies from beneath a pile of rails at a yard near Bhopal station here. The six-hour-long rescue operation was successfully carried out under the leadership of the Divisional Railway Mana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019