Documentary on Real Kashmir bags 'BAFTA Scotland' Awards 2019

A documentary on Real Kashmir FC has bagged the prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) Scotland Awards 2019 at a glittering ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. The documentary narrates the journey of former Rangers ace David Robertson as the coach of Real Kashmir FC, which in its first season finished third in the I-League, which is currently India's second-tier football league.

The hour-long film, which was aired by BBC Scotland earlier this year, won in the 'Single Documentary' category. The director of the show, Greg Clark was also nominated in the 'Director – Factual' category but he missed out on the award to Matt Pinder, who was adjudged winner for his film 'Murder Case'.

Real Kashmir had a fairytale journey in their debut I-League season in 2017-18 as the team scripted some memorable wins against top sides including East Bengal and Mohun Bagan as they finished with 36 points from 19 games.

