Lallana not surprised with Liverpool's match-winning comeback against Aston Villa

Liverpool's Adam Lallana is not at all surprised with his club pulling off a match-winning goal during the final stages of the match against Aston Villa.

Lallana not surprised with Liverpool's match-winning comeback against Aston Villa
Liverpool's Adam Lallana. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Adam Lallana is not at all surprised with his club pulling off a match-winning goal during the final stages of the match against Aston Villa. During their Premier League clash on Saturday, Liverpool came from 0-1 to secure a 2-1 win with the help of Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane's 87th and 90+4th minute strikes.

"It's almost like a sixth sense. We knew at half-time that, if we got one goal, it's going to count. We got it late but we still had time. It doesn't surprise me that we got a second goal," the club's official website quoted Lallana as saying. He also admitted that his team was not at their best in the first half.

"We made 11 changes but as a squad you still gain momentum just from being there, even the lads who didn't play," he said. "We took that and, even though we weren't at our best in the first half, it helps towards the 'never say never' [attitude]. We've just got that momentum [and] teams worry when it's late," Lallana added. (ANI)

