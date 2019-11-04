International Development News
Development News Edition

Documentary on Real Kashmir bags 'BAFTA Scotland' Awards 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:25 IST
Documentary on Real Kashmir bags 'BAFTA Scotland' Awards 2019

A documentary on Real Kashmir FC has bagged the prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) Scotland Awards 2019 at a glittering ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. The documentary narrates the journey of former Rangers ace David Robertson as the coach of Real Kashmir FC, which in its first season finished third in the I-League, which is currently India's second tier football league.

The hour-long film, which was aired by BBC Scotland earlier this year, won in the 'Single Documentary' category. "It feels amazing to have received this award at one of the biggest platforms in the world, BAFTA," said Sandeep Chattoo, co-founder of Real Kashmir FC.

"Our dream, which started as a small team of Kashmiri Youth, playing football as a hobby, soon became one of the biggest and the most successful dream runs by any team. "This award is a tribute to each and every person who has contributed to making this club what it is today. I thank David for his selfless effort in keeping the team together and would also like to thank Greg Clarke for bringing out the story beautifully on screen," he added.

The director of the show, Clark was also nominated in the 'Director – Factual' category but he missed out of the award to Matt Pinder, who was adjudged winner for his film 'Murder Case'. Real Kashmir had a fairytale journey in their debut I-League season in 2017-18 as the team scripted some memorable wins against top sides including East Bengal and Mohun Bagan as they finished with 36 points from 19 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Union rejects Royal Mail strike offer as UK election looms

The main union at Royal Mail on Monday rejected an offer the company says is aimed at avoiding a strike that could affect mail deliveries ahead of a general election in December. Royal Mail told the Communications Workers Union CWU that if ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens at record high on U.S.-China trade deal hopes

Wall Streets three main indexes opened at all-time highs on Monday, as tech stocks gained on optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and an improving domestic economy.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.70 points, or 0.20, at the open to...

Clash at Tis Hazari Court: Lucknow lawyers abstain from work

Lawyers in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Monday abstained from judicial work in the high court as well as subordinate courts in protest against the alleged police atrocity against their colleagues at Delhis Tis Hazari Court.At a meeting of t...

Poland's ruling party names two former party lawmakers to top court

Polands ruling nationalist Law and Justice PiS party on Monday nominated three new judges, two of them former hardline PiS lawmakers, to the Constitutional Tribunal, a move its opponents said further weakened judicial independence.The Europ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019