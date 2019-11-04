International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian women's U-17 team to undergo camp in Kalyani

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kalyani
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:38 IST
Indian women's U-17 team to undergo camp in Kalyani

The Indian team will undergo a 10-day camp here later this month as part of preparations for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to be hosted by the country. The India U-17 women's team has already been in the camp for the last four months and after a brief break, the players will once again assemble here on November 9.

The probables in the camp will be divided into four different teams to play each other in the round-robin format on November 11, 13, and 15. Coach Alex Ambrose, who recently led India to the SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship 2019 title last month, believes that these matches will help the coaching staff gauge the talent pool that they have at their disposal.

"The tournament in Kalyani will open up a lot of avenues for us. We have already had a set bunch of players for four months now but this will allow us to take a look at other players as well," said Ambrose. "This is the future of women's football in India, and we need to build them up in the best possible manner, in order to further improve."

The coach also said that the 10 days in Kalyani will be crucial for those girls who did not get much game-time in the previous exposure tours or in the SAFF U-15 Championship. "Also, for the girls who did not get much match-time in the exposure tours or in the U-15 SAFF Championship, it is a good opportunity to show what they have got." PTI PDS PDS

PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 0.5 pc stake in Yes Bank for Rs 87 cr

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Monday bought nearly 1.3 crore shares of Yes Bank for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions. According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Jhunjhunwala purchased 1,29,50,000 shares of the private l...

German minister urges Iran to return to nuclear accord

Irans announcement that it has developed advanced machines to speed up its uranium enrichment jeopardises an agreement with world powers, Germanys foreign minister said on Monday, urging Tehran to return to the original accord.Iran has buil...

Indian men's TT team achieves best ever ranking

The Indian mens table tennis team on Monday achieved its best ever ranking by moving up to the ninth spot in the ITTF rankings.The Indian team comprising World No. 30 G Sathiyan and World No. 36 Sharath Kamal, is tied with 10th-placed Austr...

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Tata Power on Monday said it will create an arm, TP Renewable Microgrid, to set up 10,000 microgrids to provide power to five million homes across the country. The TP Renewable Microgrid would be set up in collaboration with the Rockefeller...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019