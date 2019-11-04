International Development News
U-23 World Wrestling C'ships: Ravi loses in bronze play-off, India finish with 2 silvers

  • Budapest
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:55 IST
Ravi Rathi (97kg) suffered a 0-8 loss against Belarus' Dzmitry Kaminski in the bronze medal play-off in Greco-Roman category as Indian grapplers ended their campaign with two silver medals at the UWW Under-23 World Championships here. Ravi had emerged victorious in the repechage bout when he edged Uzur Dzhuzupbekov of Kyrgyzstan 3-1 on Sunday but he couldn't bring his best to the fore during the bronze medal play-off.

With this, India's campaign at the tournament came to an end with Ravinder (61kg) and Pooja Gehlot (53kg) returning with silver medals. India earned its best position in men's freestyle team rankings, where 48 points gave the contingent an 11th place finish.

In women's wrestling, India finished at 12th and 15th spots in freestyle and Greco-Roman respectively. India produced an improved performance in this edition with nine wrestlers making it to the quarter-finals: three each in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling.

India's best performance in this competition, however, still remains in the inaugural edition in 2017 when Bajrang Punia, Vinod Kumar Omprakash and Ritu Phogat each won silver medals.

