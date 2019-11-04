Rafael Nadal takes top spot in ATP Rankings

International Development News
Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on Monday reclaimed his top position in the latest ATP Rankings.

Rafael Nadal . Image Credit: ANI

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on Monday reclaimed his top position in the latest ATP Rankings. The 33-year-old reached the top spot for the eighth time.

"I'm super happy with my season. It was a tough beginning but then I was able to find a way to be back playing at a very high level of tennis and be in the situation that I am today. I'm very proud about the year that I am having," ATP's official website quoted Nadal as saying. ATP Executive Chairman and President Chris Kermode hailed Nadal, saying that Nadal has made a habit of setting the highest of standards throughout his career.

"Rafa has made a habit of setting the highest of standards throughout his career and his return to No. 1 is just the latest example. It's an incredible achievement and he continues to amaze with his longevity at the top of the game - many congratulations to him and his team," Kermode said. The second position is now held by Novak Djokovic. Roger Federer remained on his third spot in the latest ranking followed by Daniil Medvedev. (ANI)

