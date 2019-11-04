International Development News
Harbhajan Singh expresses concern over pollution, urges PM Modi for solution

India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday expressed his concern over rising levels of pollution and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take all necessary steps to address the problem.

India spinner Harbhajan Singh. Image Credit: ANI

India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday expressed his concern over rising levels of pollution and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take all necessary steps to address the problem. "It is being noticed that due to stubble burning, the air gets polluted, which makes life tough for the people and other living creatures. If we continue like this, life expectancy will be reduced by 7-10 years," Singh said in a video he posted on Twitter Hindi.

"We have to act. CMs of all the three states should meet the Prime Minister. By keeping the well-being of all farmers and people in mind, they should find a solution, which benefits all," added Singh. With the national capital facing severe air pollution, Singh also stressed the need for finding a solution to stubble burning and urged the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab to meet the PM.

Singh also lent his full support to Prime Minister Modi, saying that he will contribute in whatever way possible to help improve the situation. "I want the meeting to be held at the earliest. The PM should give time and guide us on how we can make India clean and healthy. We all are with you. The aim is to contribute whatever we can and keep our air and water clean to help the future generations," said Singh.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman backed Singh and tweeted: "Fully agree with you Bhajji. It's the responsibility of everyone to take care of our Mother Nature. Any negligence will lead to irreparable loss." (ANI)

