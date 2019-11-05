International Development News
Report: Pirates to use club option on RHP Archer

The Pittsburgh Pirates, still looking for a manager and general manager, will pick up the club option on right-hander Chris Archer, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The 31-year-old will be owed $8.25 million in 2020 after going 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA in 23 starts last season before being shut down in late August due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

The team's other option was a $1.75 million buyout. Archer gave up 25 home runs in 119 2/3 innings while struggling in his first full season with the Pirates, who acquired him from Tampa Bay in July 2018 in exchange for fellow right-hander Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Austin Meadows.

Archer, a two-time All-Star with the Rays, has posted a career record of 60-80 with a 3.86 ERA since breaking in the majors with Tampa Bay in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

