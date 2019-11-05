Pederson: Eagles gathering information on WR Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson returned from a six-game absence on Sunday and was promptly removed from the game against the Chicago Bears after four snaps for precautionary reasons. Jackson had been plagued by an abdominal injury since Week 2.

"He did feel some discomfort when he was in there," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said on Monday. "So for precautionary measures, we decided to keep him out and evaluate him. We're gathering some more information on him. Obviously this is our bye week so we're gonna get all the information and see where we're at." Jackson drew a pass interference penalty and had a 5-yard reception before exiting the Eagles' 22-14 victory over the Bears.

Pederson said he felt Jackson was ready for the game based on what he had done to get back on the field. "Going into the game, with his rehab, what he's been doing, he was really busting his tail to get back out on the field," Pederson said. "He had a really good week of practice. We limited him in practice but with what he could do he was feeling good. So I have no regret on that."

Jackson originally sustained the abdominal injury during the first half of the Eagles' 24-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 15. The 32-year-old did not make a catch in that game after snagging eight passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the season-opening victory over the Washington Redskins. The Eagles brought back Jackson via trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. A second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2008, Jackson spent six years with the Eagles (2008-13), catching 356 passes for 6,117 yards and 32 touchdowns in 87 games.

Jackson has recorded 598 receptions for 10,420 yards and 55 touchdowns in 156 career games with the Eagles, Redskins (2014-16) and Buccaneers (2017-18).

