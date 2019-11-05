REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Rafa Nadal dethroned Serbia’s Novak Djokovic to reclaim the number one spot in the ATP rankings on Monday following the Spaniard’s semi-final run at the Paris Masters. MOTOR-F1-USA/

Verstappen stirs up Ferrari over engine comments (Reuters) - Ferrari have responded angrily after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen suggested the Italian team’s poor performance at the U.S. Grand Prix was linked to Formula One’s governing body closing a potential engine loophole.

HORSERACING-CALIFORNIA/ Activists call for halt to U.S. horse racing

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Animal rights groups on Sunday called for an immediate halt to horse racing following the high-profile death of a gelding in Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Classic at Southern California’s Santa Anita Park. UPCOMING

HORSERACING-MELBOURNE/ Horse racing - Melbourne Cup

Australia's most famous horse race is held over 3200 meters at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. 5 Nov 23:00 ET

CRICKET-T20-AUS-PAK/ Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second T20

Australia v Pakistan - Second T20 at Manuka Oval 5 Nov

SPORT-DOPING/WADA Fifth World Conference on Doping in Sport

Representatives from the sport movement, public authorities and anti-doping organizations; along with, athletes, the media and other anti-doping experts meet in Katowice to take stock of the evolution of Clean Sport; and, engage in high-level discussion and debate about the global anti-doping program, its practices and processes. 5 Nov 03:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-BRU/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain news conferences & training

Paris St Germain prepare for their Champions League Group A match against Club Brugge. 5 Nov 04:30 ET, 09:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-OLY/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich news conferences & training

Bayern Munich prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Olympiacos. 5 Nov 05:00 ET, 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-GAL/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid news conference & training

Real Madrid prepare to play Galatasaray in the Champions League. 5 Nov 05:00 ET, 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RSB-TOT/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference & training

Tottenham Hotspur prepare for their tricky Champions League group stage match away to Red Star Belgrade. 5 Nov 12:15 ET, 17:15 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-BRU/PREVIEW (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Club Brugge news conferences & training

Club Brugge prepare for their Champions League Group A match against Paris St Germain at the Parc des Princes. 5 Nov 12:15 ET, 17:15 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-SLP/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - FC Barcelona v Slavia Prague

Barcelona host Slavia Prague in the Champions League. 5 Nov 12:55 ET, 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ZSP-RBL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Zenit Saint Petersburg v RB Leipzig.

5 Nov 12:55 ET, 17:55 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-MCI/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and a player speak to the media ahead of their Champions League match against Atalanta knowing victory will secure their place in the Champions League last-16.

5 Nov 13:15 ET, 18:15 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union- Rugby World Cup - Springboks arrive home Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, vice-captain Handre Pollard and coach Rassie Erasmus will hold a news conference at Johannesburg airport after their arrival back from Japan and their Rugby World Cup triumph.

5 Nov 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

