International Development News
Development News Edition

Eagles WR Jackson to undergo core muscle surgery

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 03:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 02:56 IST
Eagles WR Jackson to undergo core muscle surgery
Image Credit: Flickr

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury, multiple media outlets reported. Jackson is expected to miss at least six weeks following surgery, which will be performed by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia.

The news of the surgery was first reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, who said that Jackson tore the abdominal muscle completely off the bone. Jackson had returned from a six-game absence on Sunday and was promptly removed from the game against the Chicago Bears after four snaps for precautionary reasons.

"He did feel some discomfort when he was in there," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said on Monday morning, prior to the reports. "So for precautionary measures, we decided to keep him out and evaluate him. We're gathering some more information on him. Obviously this is our bye week so we're gonna get all the information and see where we're at." Jackson drew a pass interference penalty and had a 5-yard reception before exiting the Eagles' 22-14 victory over the Bears.

Pederson said he felt Jackson was ready for the game based on what he had done to get back on the field. "Going into the game, with his rehab, what he's been doing, he was really busting his tail to get back out on the field," Pederson said. "He had a really good week of practice. We limited him in practice but with what he could do he was feeling good. So I have no regret on that."

Jackson originally sustained the abdominal injury during the first half of the Eagles' 24-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 15. The 32-year-old did not make a catch in that game after snagging eight passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the season-opening victory over the Washington Redskins. The Eagles brought back Jackson via trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. A second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2008, Jackson spent six years with the Eagles (2008-13), catching 356 passes for 6,117 yards and 32 touchdowns in 87 games.

Jackson has recorded 598 receptions for 10,420 yards and 55 touchdowns in 156 career games with the Eagles, Redskins (2014-16) and Buccaneers (2017-18).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Marawi: Strong tornado hits southern Philippines; buildings damaged

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Giuliani associate now willing to comply with Trump impeachment inquiry -lawyer

Lev Parnas, an indicted Ukrainian-American businessman who has ties to President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is now prepared to comply with requests for records and testimony from congressional impeachment investigators, h...

Cheddar cheese row chef named as an 'immortal' of French cuisine

A French celebrity chef who is suing the Michelin guide for suggesting he used cheddar cheese in a souffle was named as one of the 10 immortals of haute cuisine by the rival Gault Millau guide. Marc Veyrat was on Monday given a permanent p...

Turkey says it captured slain IS leader's sister in Syria

Turkey has captured the elder sister of the slain leader of the Islamic State group in northwestern Syria, according to a senior Turkish official, who called the arrest an intelligence gold mine. Little is known about the sister of Abu Bakr...

In Guinea, two more killed in clashes between police and protesters

Two people were killed in Guinea on Monday, authorities said, as protesters and police clashed during a funeral procession for those killed in earlier protests over a suspected effort by President Alpha Conde to extend his mandate.The West ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019