International Development News
Development News Edition

Braves OF Markakis, C Flowers sign 1-year deals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 04:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 04:15 IST
Braves OF Markakis, C Flowers sign 1-year deals
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Atlanta outfielder Nick Markakis and catcher Tyler Flowers signed one-year contracts Monday after the Braves declined both players' team options for the 2020 season, the club announced. The one-year deals are each for $4 million in 2020. The declined options were $6 million for both players.

In his fifth season with the Braves, Markakis, 35, batted .285 with nine home runs and 62 RBI in 2019 despite missing 46 games because of injury. He signed a four-year contract with Atlanta in 2015, and agreed to a one-year deal with a team option last offseason. Flowers, 33, received the same deal from the Braves. The backup catcher batted .229 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI in 85 games last season. He signed a two-year contract with the Braves in December 2015, then agreed in August 2018 to a one-year extension with a club option for 2020.

In other moves Monday, the Braves declined right-handed pitcher Julio Teheran's $12 million team option for 2020; declined a $7.5 million mutual option for outfielder Billy Hamilton; and tendered third baseman Josh Donaldson a $17.8 million qualifying offer. The offer to Donaldson will provide Atlanta with draft pick compensation should he sign with another team. Donaldson, 33, a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove award at third base, batted .259 with 37 home runs and 94 RBI in 155 games. He earned $23 million in 2019.

Teheran, 28, who had spent all nine major league seasons with the Braves, compiled a 10-11 record with a 3.81 ERA in 174 2/3 innings over 33 starts last season. His career record is 77-73, with a 3.67 ERA in 229 games (226 starts). Hamilton, 29, played in 26 games for the Braves last season after he was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in August. He batted .268 with four stolen bases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Marawi: Strong tornado hits southern Philippines; buildings damaged

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-U.S. Considers Dropping Some Tariffs On China- FT

Nov 4 Reuters - U.S. CONSIDERS DROPPING SOME TARIFFS ON CHINA- FT THE U.S. WHITE HOUSE IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO ROLL BACK LEVIES ON 112 BILLION OF CHINESE IMPORTS THAT WERE INTRODUCED AT A 15 RATE ON SEPTEMBER 1 - FT Source httpson.ft.com...

N.Korea says U.S. terrorism report shows 'hostile policy' that makes talks difficult -KCNA

North Korea hit back at a U.S. State Department report released last week, saying the reports description of North Korea as a sponsor of terrorism is an example of a hostile policy by the United States that is preventing denuclearisation ta...

UPDATE 1-Turkey captures sister of dead IS leader in Syria - Turkish official

Turkey captured the sister of dead Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Monday in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, a senior Turkish official told Reuters, and is interrogating her husband and daughter-in-law who were also detained....

German minister casts doubt on Huawei participation in 5G build-out

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday cast doubt on whether Chinese telecom equipment vendor Huawei Technologies could participate in the development and construction of the countrys fifth-generation data network 5G. Maas told report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019