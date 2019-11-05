International Development News
Preds erupt, hand Red Wings another loss

Image Credit: Twitter (@PredsNHL)

Matt Duchene scored twice during the Nashville's five-goal, second-period barrage and the Predators overpowered the floundering Red Wings 6-1 in Detroit on Monday. Nick Bonino, Kyle Turris, Colton Sissons and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville while Pekka Rinne made 23 saves. Rinne had been winless in his previous nine appearances against the Wings.

Andreas Athanasiou scored his first goal of the season for host Detroit, which has lost 11 of its last 12 games. Jimmy Howard and Jonathan Bernier combined for 20 saves for the Red Wings. Athanasiou scored the lone goal of the first period at 2:35. Filip Hronek slid a pass from the right point to the left circle, where Athanasiou wristed it over Rinne's right pad. Valtteri Filppula also picked up an assist.

Dylan Larkin nearly gave Detroit a two-goal lead during a power pay later in the period when he tipped a shot past Rinne but the puck struck the goalpost. Nashville tied it two minutes into the second period. Bonino tipped a shot from the point by Dan Hamhuis past Howard for his eighth goal of the season.

The Predators took the lead at 5:32 of the period on Turris' goal. The Wings turned the puck over near the blue line and Turris flicked a knuckler that got past Howard on the glove side. Little more than a minute later, Sissons scored his fifth goal. He fired a shot from the right side that deflected off Larkin's stick and got past Howard on his stick side. Ryan Ellis and Rinne collected the assists.

Howard was pulled after Duchene scored at the 7:36 mark. His shot from the left side deflected off a defenseman following another Detroit turnover in its end. Mattias Ekholm was credited with an assist. Larkin and Ellis were given five-minute fighting penalties later in the period, with Larking getting an additional two-minute penalty. The Predators then scored again during the ensuing power play. Duchene scored his second goal of the night and fourth of the season on a rebound. Forsberg and Roman Josi had the assists.

Josi picked up his second assist on Forsberg's goal 6:52 into the third period.

