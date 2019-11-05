Indian women's team ready to bounce back against Vietnam

The Indian women's football team will look to make a strong comeback when it takes on Vietnam in the second FIFA International friendly here on Wednesday. They lost the opening game 0-3 and visiting coach Maymol Rocky believed that her charges have learnt a lot from that defeat.

"It was a difficult first game for us, but we have learnt a lot about ourselves and about our opponents in that defeat," she said. Maymol has identified the areas where the team needs to put in more work.

"We identified the areas where we need to work on and have been trying to improve on those departments over the last couple of days," she added. The gaffer cited as example the team's friendlies against Uzbekistan earlier this year, when India suffered a heavy loss in the first game, only to bounce back with a 1-1 draw in the second one.

"The most important thing is that even when we lose, the players learn something from that. When we had played against Uzbekistan, we lost the first match 1-5 but then worked on our errors to bounce back in the next game. That is the kind of reaction we are looking for from the girls now," said the coach.

