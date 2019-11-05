International Development News
We need to be 100 per cent focused to win: Alisson Becker ahead of Genk clash

Liverpool's Alisson Becker said that they need to be 100 per cent focused to secure a win in their upcoming clash against Genk.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Liverpool
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 15:05 IST
We need to be 100 per cent focused to win: Alisson Becker ahead of Genk clash
Liverpool's Alisson Becker . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Alisson Becker said that they need to be 100 per cent focused to secure a win in their upcoming clash against Genk. "We know what we need to do. We know if we don't come into the game 100 per cent concentrated, if we aren't fully in the game, you can have problems with Genk - and with every opponent," the club's official website quoted Becker as saying.

"So we need to be 100 per cent focused to win the three points that we need," he added. Liverpool have been registering wins in their recent Premier League matches after going one goal down. Both Tottenham and Aston Villa took a one-goal lead but Liverpool made a brilliant comeback, winning both the games by 2-1.

Becker said they are in a good run and in a good mood. "Everyone is really excited about the things we did in the last three games. We're in a good run and in a good mood," Becker said.

"We need to keep that. We need to keep our focus in every game and I also think we can do better in some moments. We are working to make it happen," he added. Liverpool will compete against Genk in Champions League on November 6. (ANI)

