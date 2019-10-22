Goalkeeper has to be focused throughout or it can be fatal: Alisson Becker

Liverpool's Alisson Becker has said that a goalkeeper has to be "focused throughout the match and he can't relax for a minute, or it can be fatal." "It's essential for a keeper to be focused throughout the match. You can't relax for a minute, or it can be fatal. Therefore, what I work on most is my concentration," FIFA.com quoted Becker as saying.

"Over and above the technical and physical requirements, in which I think I have a high level, for me, the most important thing is the mental side," added Becker. When asked about his practical preparations, Becker said: "I really like to watch goals from all the leagues so I can analyse what I'd do differently in the same situation. I like to see saves too - I've always been very observant. I try to learn from what other players do right and wrong."

Liverpool sit on the top position of the Premier League points table with 25 points and will now compete against Tottenham in the league on October 27. (ANI)

