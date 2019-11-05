International Development News
Development News Edition

Tennis-Becker's bankruptcy restrictions extended to 2031

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:35 IST
Tennis-Becker's bankruptcy restrictions extended to 2031
Image Credit: Pixabay

German tennis great Boris Becker has had his bankruptcy restrictions extended to 2031 after an investigation into assets and undisclosed transactions valued at more than 4.5 million pounds ($5.80 million). Becker, who won six Grand Slam singles titles in his career including three at Wimbledon, was made bankrupt on June 21, 2017, in the London High Court.

Under the terms of the bankruptcy order, the 51-year-old was bound to provide full disclosure of assets to the trustee and inform any lenders of his situation when seeking to borrow more than 500 pounds. Restrictions are usually lifted after one year.

"Owing to the nature of Boris Becker's actions, the Official Receiver pursued extended restrictions to prevent Mr. Becker causing further harm to his creditors," Britain's Insolvency Service said in a statement on Tuesday. "Mr. Becker offered a Bankruptcy Restrictions Undertaking, which was accepted on 17 October 2019 and lasts until 16 October 2031."

It said the transactions investigated by the receiver occurred before and after the bankruptcy proceedings. An online auction of Becker's trophies and memorabilia in July raised more than 680,000 pounds, with his 1989 U.S. Open trophy attracting the highest bid of 150,250 pounds.

The auction had been due in 2018 but was delayed after Becker claimed diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy proceedings by taking up a role with the Central African Republic as a sports envoy. ($1 = 0.7753 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Iran bans cooperation with British Council, warns of prosecution

Irans intelligence ministry on Tuesday said any cooperation with the British Council was banned and would result in prosecution, the ministrys website reported.Britain ... was planning to implement a project for cultural networking purposes...

Hyderabad FC look to build on first win

High on confidence after their first win in their previous game, Hyderabad FC would look to make sure their fortunes have indeed turned around after early struggle when they face NorthEast United in an Indian Super League match here on Wedn...

World News Summary: North Korea criticizes 'hostile policy' as U.S. diplomat visits South Korea

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. North Korea criticizes hostile policy as U.S. diplomat visits South KoreaA U.S. report calling North Korea a sponsor of terrorism shows a hostile policy that prevents progress in denuclea...

Cong forced PM Modi to withdraw from RCEP deal, claims ex-Union minister

Former Union minister and Congress leader Rajiv Shukla here on Tuesday claimed that it was his party that forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP in Bangkok. Owing to strong oppos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019