International Development News
Development News Edition

Nadal confirms London ATP Finals place

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 20:14 IST
Nadal confirms London ATP Finals place

Madrid, Nov 5 (AFP) World number one Rafael Nadal, recovering from injury, confirmed Tuesday he will compete at the season-ending ATP Tour Finals in London from November 10-17. "Yesterday I had an MRI in Majorca and despite a slight strain to the left abdominal muscle I will go to London," tweeted Nadal, forced out of last week's Paris Masters by the same injury.

"Thursday or Friday I will start hitting services. The idea is to play the ATP Finals. Thanks for your support." Nadal took over as world number one this week from Novak Djokovic who went on to win the Paris Masters. The eight top-ranked players in the world gather in London for the ATP Tour Finals where Nadal's world number one ranking will be under threat from Djokovic.

The Serb would be sure of reclaiming the year-end top ranking should he win the tournament and Nadal fail to reach the semis. If Nadal fails to win even one round robin match, Djokovic could be crowned world number one simply by reaching the final after two group-stage wins. AFP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

District court lawyers to continue boycott of work tomorrow

Lawyers would continue to boycott work on Wednesday, notwithstanding a Bar Council of India appeal to end their strike, the chairman of coordination committee of All Bar Associations in Delhi said on Tuesday. Abstinence from work in all Del...

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

According to a new study presented by researchers at Cleveland Clinic has developed a web-based risk calculator which can accurately predict whether a patient with type 2 diabetes and obesity will die or develop serious complications includ...

TIMELINE-Captives freed from abusive Islamic institutions in Nigeria

Nigeria launched a crackdown on informal Islamic schools and rehabilitation centers in late September after a man was refused permission to see his nephews at one institution and complained to police. Nearly 1,500 people have been freed so ...

Adityanath hails Amit Shah's hard work

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday recounted Union Home Minister Amit Shahs stress on hard work when he had gone to meet him following the BJPs defeat in the 2018 Lok Sabha bypolls in the state. I discussed mahagat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019