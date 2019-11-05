International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian gymnastics body gets new office bearers; Mital, Shantikumar elected prez and secy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 20:24 IST
Indian gymnastics body gets new office bearers; Mital, Shantikumar elected prez and secy

Former Competition Commission of India chairman Sudhir Mital and Shantikumar Singh were on Tuesday elected as president and general secretary, respectively of the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI), bringing an end to the long-drawn factionalism in the sport. Returning officer S K Mendiratta declared Mital and Shantikumar elected unopposed in the elections held at the Indian Olympic Association headquarters here.

Mital and Shantikumar remained the lone candidates for their respective posts. There were elections only for the posts of one treasurer and four executive committee members. Kaushik Bidiwala was elected as treasurer, defeating Ashok Kumar Sahoo by 42 votes to 2. Observers from the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), Sports Ministry and the IOA were present during the elections. Former secretary general Andre Gueisbuhler came as FIG observer, while Deepak Kumar and M S Tyagi represented the sports ministry and the IOA respectively.

Mital, a retired IAS officer of Punjab cadre, was a former president and served as GFI chief from 2003 to 2007. He served as chairman of Competition Commission of India in 2018 after joining the organisation in 2014 as a member. Shantikumar, a former national level gymnast from Manipur, had earlier served as GFI treasurer from 2011 to 2015 and then got elected as secretary in the 2015 elections.

GFI was de-recognised by the Sports Ministry in 2012 but after Tuesday's elections, it is likely to be in the reckoning for recognition. IOA is also expected to give recognition to the new national gymnastics body as it was involved in holding the elections. The world body had earlier asked the GFI to get its electoral college approved by IOA chief Narinder Batra.

IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said the factionalism in the GFI has ended with the conduct of the elections. "The elections went off smoothly and the FIG observer said he was happy with the way the elections were held. There were observers from the Sports Ministry as well as the IOA. With today's elections, the factionalism in the GFI has ended," Mehta told PTI.

"I believe the IOA will grant recognition to the GFI now." GFI Office Bearers:

President: Sudhir Mital Vice-Presidents: C Prabhakar, Digvijay Singh, Kiran Watal, P Prabu

General Secretary: Shantikumar Singh Joint Secretaries: Anil Mishra, Manoj Kumar, N Subbarao, Ujjal Baruah

Treasurer: Kaushik Bidiwala Executive Members: A Someshwar, G Gunasekaran, O P Ranote, Parmeshwar Prajapat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Hawks F Collins suspended 25 games

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has suspended 25 games for violating the NBAs anti-drug policy, the league announced Tuesday. The league said he tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 GHRP-2.Collins told ESPNs Adrian Wojn...

Siddaramaiah desperately wants to be CM again: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kateel

Slamming Congress leader Siddaramaiah over his demand for BS Yediyurappas resignation, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said the former desperately wants to become the Chief Minister again. Siddar...

TSRTC depot manager attacked, employees continue stir despite

A depot manager en route to work was allegedly attacked by some people in Nirmal district, as the TSRTC employees continued their month-long indefinite stir nothwithstanding the midnight deadline on Tuesday set by the Telangana government t...

Verona get one-match partial stadium closure for Balotelli racist abuse

Italian club Verona was on Tuesday given a one-match partial stadium closure for monkey cries from their fans directed at Brescia forward Mario Balotelli during a Serie A game at the weekend. Italian international Balotelli scored in Sunday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019