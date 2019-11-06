Report: Raiders DE Key likely done for season

Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key is likely out for the remainder of the season after his injury in Sunday's victory over the Detroit Lions was diagnosed as a broken foot, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Key, who has been the main backup to rookie Clelin Ferrell, has two sacks on the season, with one in each of the past two games.

The second-year player from LSU, who was a third-round draft pick in 2018, has four tackles this season and had 30 last season while playing in all 16 games (10 starts). He had one sack in 2018. Key is scheduled to get a second opinion, according to the report.

