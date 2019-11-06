UPDATE 1-Soccer-Copa Libertadores final moved to Peru due to Chile unrest

The Copa Libertadores final between Flamengo and River Plate has been moved to Lima in Peru from Santiago due to the continuing unrest in the Chilean capital, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Tuesday. The Nov. 23 final was due to be held at the National stadium, but Santiago has been beset by violence over the last few weeks as protests that began over a rise in metro fares have amplified and spread.

Millions have since marched against inequality in what have become the biggest protests seen in Chile since the country's return to democracy in 1990. Representatives from both finalists and the Argentine and Brazilian football associations met at CONMEBOL's headquarters for close to five hours before deciding that the game will now take place in the Peruvian capital.

"We understand that the most viable option for everyone, and with guarantees from the Peruvian government, is that (the game is played) in Lima," said Alejandro Dominguez, CONMEBOL's president.

Also Read: Climate change could increase malaria threat in Central Africa: Experts

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)