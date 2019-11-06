International Development News
Development News Edition

Copa Libertadores final moved from Santiago to Lima

  • PTI
  • |
  • Asuncion
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 09:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 09:33 IST
Copa Libertadores final moved from Santiago to Lima
Image Credit: Flickr

South America's soccer body CONMEBOL decided on Tuesday to move the Copa Libertadores final from Santiago to Lima because of a weekslong wave of demonstrations in the Chilean capital. CONMEBOL announced the move after a meeting with representatives of the two finalists — defending champion River Plate of Argentina and Brazil's Flamengo.

The one-leg final remains scheduled for Nov. 23, but now in Peru's capital instead of Santiago's Estadio Nacional stadium. The governing body did not say which stadium will host the game. The options are the 80,000-seater Estadio Monumental and the Estadio Nacional, with a capacity for 50,000 fans.

Chile has been in political turmoil for almost 20 days since demonstrations began last month after the government announced a hike in subway fares. The protests have expanded to include demands over education, health services and economic inequality. Many protesters scheduled a demonstration for the day of the final, in another attempt to force Chilean President Sebastián Piñera to resign.

Argentinian and Brazilian soccer executives also took part of the meeting in Asuncion. CONMEBOL said in a statement the decision was supported by both River and Flamengo.

Earlier Tuesday, Chile's soccer federation called off the national's team's friendly scheduled for Friday against Bolivia because of the protests. Last week, Chile's government insisted the Copa Libertadores final was going to be played in Santiago despite the cancellation of two global summits in the city.

Chile had already called off the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and U.N. global climate gatherings, planned for November and December in its capital. Santiago's Estadio Nacional was picked more than one year ago as the venue for the first single-match final of South America's main club tournament.

Next year's final will be at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium. Last year, the deciding Copa Libertadores game between River and archrivals Boca Juniors had to be moved to Madrid because of violent incidents in Buenos Aires. River won 3-1 at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

Thousands of match tickets had already been sold and hotel reservations made before the protests began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Sun Pharma inks licensing pact with AstraZeneca to introduce products in China

Drug major Sun Pharma on Wednesday said it has entered a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca UK to introduce certain novel ready-to-use infusion oncology products in China. The agreement will help to bring cost-effective and quality drugs ...

Stars slam Avalanche for fourth straight win

Radek Faksa scored two goals as the red-hot Dallas Stars recorded a 4-1 win over the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. With a 7-1-0 record in their past eight games, the Stars have recovered from an ugly 1-7-1 start to the season. Dal...

Rugby-NZ's Williams set for record code switch with Toronto: reports

All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams is to become the highest-paid player in either of rugbys two codes after agreeing to join Canadian side Toronto Wolfpack on a two-year, A10 million 6.90 million deal, Australian media reported. The Wolf...

UPDATE 1-Gunmen kill 15 in southern Thailand's worst attack in years

Suspected separatist insurgents stormed a security checkpoint in Thailands Muslim-majority south and killed at least 15 people, including a police officer and many village defense volunteers, security officials said on Wednesday.It was the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019